2019 British Open odds: Surprising picks, predictions from top-rated model that nailed two straight golf majors

The 2019 British Open is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Rory McIlroy. The Northern Ireland native grew up about an hour from Royal Portrush Golf Club, making this essentially a home game for him as the 2019 Open Championship returns to this venue for the first time since 1951. The four-time major champion won the Open Championship in 2014, but a victory this week would be the highlight of his career. That's especially true because he's played at Royal Portrush countless times and even shot a course-record 61 during the 2005 North of Ireland Amateur Open as a 16-year old. Due to his familiarity with the course, it's no surprise that he's the 8-1 favorite in the latest 2019 Open Championship odds. He's not the only one, however, playing with a home court advantage. Graeme McDowell (50-1) also grew up golfing at this venue and will be one of the popular 2019 Open Championship picks this week. The first 2019 Open Championship tee times are on Thursday at 12:35 a.m. ET. With the biggest names in golf from every major tour converging for the fourth and final major of the year, you need to see the golf picks and 2019 Open Championship predictions from the team at SportsLine before locking in your own selections.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 Open Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion who won the Open in 2017, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at Royal Portrush.

Spieth was perhaps the most dominant player on tour from 2015 to 2017, but he's struggled to keep that form over the past two years. And while he's shown a few glimpses of promise this year like his third-place finish at the PGA Championship, followed by top-10 runs at the Charles Schwab Classic and the Memorial Tournament, he doesn't come into the Open Championship 2019 with much momentum.

That's because he finished 65th at the U.S. Open thanks in large part to a disastrous 76 in the final round. He also missed the cut at the Travelers Championship late in June. He ranks 193rd on tour in driving accuracy percentage (53.99) and is just 180th in greens in regulation percentage (62.69). The model sees Spieth struggling to contend, and there are far better values in a loaded Open Championship 2019 field.

Another surprise: Adam Scott, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 38-year old Australian has shown he can compete in the world's top tournaments. In fact, he won the 2013 Masters and has finished fourth or better in every other major, including a runner-up performance in the Open Championship seven years ago. In his Masters victory, Scott registered a nine-under after three rounds below 70, beating the likes of Tiger Woods (-5), Sergio Garcia (-3), and Dustin Johnson (-1).

The 13-time PGA winner and 10-time European Tour champ comes to Royal Portrush with plenty of momentum after posting top-10 finishes at the PGA Championship (eighth), Memorial (second) and U.S. Open (seventh) in his last three starts. He's seventh on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.55) and 12th in birdie average (4.28), so you can confidently lock him at his high odds and look for him to surge up the 2019 Open Championship leaderboard this week.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the Open Championship title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the British Open 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 British Open leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Tiger Woods 18-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 30-1

Henrik Stenson 30-1

Matt Kuchar 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Jordan Spieth 40-1

Jason Day 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Tony Finau 80-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 80-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 80-1

Bernd Wieserger 80-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Tyrrell Hatton 100-1

Phil Mickelson 100-1

Eddie Pepperell 100-1