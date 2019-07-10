2019 British Open odds: Surprising picks, predictions from top-rated model that nailed two straight majors

The 2019 British Open, also known as the Open Championship, is just around the corner, with play set to begin at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland on Thursday, July 18. It's been 68 years since Royal Portrush has hosted the event, and the challenging track should put 156 of the top players in the world to the test. World No. 1 Brooks Koepka owns four major championships since the start of the 2017 season, has two second-place finishes and a win in the first three majors this year, and cut his teeth as a professional playing overseas. Accordingly, he is one of the top favorites at 10-1, with course record-holder Rory McIlroy installed as the overall 8-1 favorite in the latest 2019 Open Championship odds. Defending champion Francesco Molinari is listed at 20-1, while three-time Open Championship winner Tiger Woods is 16-1. It's the final PGA major of the year and will boast an extremely talented 2019 Open Championship field. So before you make your 2019 Open Championship picks, look at the projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 Open Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion who won the Open in 2017, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at Royal Portrush.

Spieth was perhaps the most dominant player on tour from 2015 to 2017, but he's struggled to keep that form over the past two years. And while he's shown a few glimpses of promise this year like his third-place finish at the PGA Championship, followed by top-10 runs at the Charles Schwab Classic and the Memorial Tournament, he doesn't come into the Open Championship 2019 with much momentum.

That's because he finished 65th at the U.S. Open thanks in large part to a disastrous 76 in the final round. He also missed the cut at the Travelers Championship late in June. He ranks 193rd on tour in driving accuracy percentage (53.99) and is just 180th in greens in regulation percentage (62.69). The model sees Spieth struggling to contend, and there are far better values in a loaded Open Championship 2019 field.

Another surprise: Adam Scott, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 13-time PGA Tour winner and 2013 Masters champion hasn't had a professional win in over three years. However, he adjusted after having his anchored putter taken away and has been contending consistently in 2019. He's had six top-10 finishes in 13 starts this year, including a pair of runner-ups at the Memorial and Farmers Insurance Open.

He's also been threatening in majors, finishing 18th at the Masters, eighth at the PGA Championship and seventh at the U.S. Open this year. In fact, he has a total of eight top-five finishes and 15 top-10s in majors since 2011. Scott is third on tour in total strokes gained per round (2.155) and ranks 27th or better in all four major strokes-gained categories. In particular, his jump from 165th to 24th in strokes-gained putting has been a major catalyst for him contending regularly. Look for Scott to shoot up the 2019 Open Championship leaderboard starting next Thursday.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the Open Championship title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the British Open 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 British Open leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Tiger Woods 16-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Jason Day 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 30-1

Justin Thomas 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Henrik Stenson 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1