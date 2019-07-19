2019 British Open odds: Surprising picks, weekend predictions from model that nailed two straight majors

The first two rounds of the 2019 British Open, also known as the Open Championship, are officially in the books. It's an extremely crowded leaderboard as the third round is set to get underway from Royal Portrush on Saturday at 4:35 a.m. ET. Weather will continue to play a factor in Saturday's third round, but the players will certainly be up to the challenge as the 148th Open Championship pits the game's greatest players against each other. Shane Lowry and J.B. Holmes currently sit atop the 2019 Open Championship leaderboard at 8-under par, while Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood sit just one shot off the lead. Despite sitting three shots behind the leaders, the latest 2019 Open Championship weekend odds list Brooks Koepka as the Vegas favorite at 5-1. He's followed closely by Fleetwood at 11-2 and Justin Rose at 7-1. Both Koepka and Rose have the experience of winning a major championship, while Fleetwood is still looking for his first victory on the PGA Tour. With such a star-studded group of players peppering the leaderboard, you'll want to check out the PGA Tour predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in your 2019 Open Championship picks.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the final two rounds of the 2019 Open Championship and there are some huge surprises. One major surprise the model is calling for: Koepka, a four-time major champion and the top Vegas favorite entering the weekend, makes a strong run but falls short of winning the Claret Jug.

Koepka's major championship prowess has elevated him to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking and he hasn't finished worse than second in a major this season. In the last six major tournaments, Koepka has won three and finished in second twice.

However, Koepka has struggled to shoot low scores in the third round of tournaments this season. In fact, his 69.92 third round scoring average ranks 68th on tour. He's also struggled to find the fairway off the tee this season, entering the final major of the year with a 61.97 driving accuracy percentage, which ranks 102nd on tour. He's not a strong pick to win his first Claret Jug and there are far better values in this loaded field than the 5-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Dustin Johnson, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Johnson stumbled out of the gate at Royal Portrush, shooting a one-over 72 on Thursday. However, the 20-time PGA Tour champion attacked the course on Friday, shooting a 4-under 67, which included six birdies and two bogeys. Johnson's ability to go low makes him a dangerous dark horse heading into the weekend at Royal Portrush. In fact, Johnson entered the 2019 Open Championship ranked inside the top 10 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.350) and birdie average (4.30), which means he can climb the Open Championship leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says two other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the British Open 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 British Open leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Brooks Koepka 5-1

Tommy Fleetwood 11-2

Justin Rose 7-1

Shane Lowry 8-1

Jon Rahm 14-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Lee Westwood 14-1

J.B. Holmes 16-1

Dustin Johnson 20-1

Cameron Smith 30-1

Matt Kuchar 30-1

Xander Schauffele 30-1

Henrik Stenson 40-1

Justin Harding 40-1

Rickie Fowler 40-1

Tony Finau 40-1

Patrick Reed 50-1

Webb Simpson 60-1

Dylan Frittelli 60-1