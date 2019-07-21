2019 British Open payout, purse: Prize money, winnings for each golfer from $11 million pool

Defeating a loaded field at Royal Portrush this weekend in Northern Ireland will net one lucky golfer more than just exclusive bragging rights for this season's final major. It will also bring a handsome paycheck to the winner and to those fortunate enough to have survived four rounds at the gnarly-but-brilliant course.

While the 2019 Open Championship purse is the smallest of the four majors, the eight-figure purse is nothing to scoff at. Even better, the total purse is up $250,000 from last year's Open, which means payouts across the board -- and notably so for the winner -- are up. It seems Ireland native Shane Lowry could be in to net some serious dough.

Here's a look at the purse breakdown for this year's Open Championship. Because more than 70 golfers made the cut, the R&A says additional prize money will be added and payouts will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $13,500.

2019 Open Championship prize money, purse, payouts

Total purse: $10.750 million

1st: $1.935 million

2nd: $1.120 million

3rd: $718,000

4th: $558,000

5th: $449,000

6th: $389,000

7th: $334,000

8th: $282,000

9th: $247,000

10th: $223,000

11th: $203,000

12th: $180,000

13th: $169,000

14th: $159,000

15th: $147,500

16th: $135,500

17th: $129,000

18th: $123,000

19th: $117,750

20th: $112,000

21st: $107,000

22nd: $101,500

23rd: $96,250

24th: $91,000

25th: $88,000

26th: $84,000

27th: $81,000

28th: $78,000

29th: $74,750

30th: $71,250

31st: $68,500

32nd: $65,000

33rd: $63,000

34th: $61,000

35th: $59,000

36th: $56,500

37th: $53,750

38th: $51,250

39th: $49,250

40th: $47,750

41st: $45,750

42nd: $43,500

43rd: $41,500

44th: $39,500

45th: $37,000

46th: $35,000

47th: $33,500

48th: $32,250

49th: $31,000

50th: $30,250

51st: $29,500

52nd: $29,000

53rd: $28,500

54th: $28,100

55th: $27,600

56th: $27,200

57th: $26,800

58th: $26,700

59th: $26,600

60th: $26,400

61st: $26,200

62nd: $26,100

63rd: $26,000

64th: $25,900

65th: $25,700

66th: $25,600

67th: $25,400

68th: $25,200

69th: $25,000

70th: 24,750