2019 British Open payout, purse: Prize money, winnings for each golfer from $11 million pool
Breaking down the entire prize pool and what's on the line at Royal Portrush on Sunday
Defeating a loaded field at Royal Portrush this weekend in Northern Ireland will net one lucky golfer more than just exclusive bragging rights for this season's final major. It will also bring a handsome paycheck to the winner and to those fortunate enough to have survived four rounds at the gnarly-but-brilliant course.
While the 2019 Open Championship purse is the smallest of the four majors, the eight-figure purse is nothing to scoff at. Even better, the total purse is up $250,000 from last year's Open, which means payouts across the board -- and notably so for the winner -- are up. It seems Ireland native Shane Lowry could be in to net some serious dough.
Here's a look at the purse breakdown for this year's Open Championship. Because more than 70 golfers made the cut, the R&A says additional prize money will be added and payouts will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $13,500.
2019 Open Championship prize money, purse, payouts
Total purse: $10.750 million
1st: $1.935 million
2nd: $1.120 million
3rd: $718,000
4th: $558,000
5th: $449,000
6th: $389,000
7th: $334,000
8th: $282,000
9th: $247,000
10th: $223,000
11th: $203,000
12th: $180,000
13th: $169,000
14th: $159,000
15th: $147,500
16th: $135,500
17th: $129,000
18th: $123,000
19th: $117,750
20th: $112,000
21st: $107,000
22nd: $101,500
23rd: $96,250
24th: $91,000
25th: $88,000
26th: $84,000
27th: $81,000
28th: $78,000
29th: $74,750
30th: $71,250
31st: $68,500
32nd: $65,000
33rd: $63,000
34th: $61,000
35th: $59,000
36th: $56,500
37th: $53,750
38th: $51,250
39th: $49,250
40th: $47,750
41st: $45,750
42nd: $43,500
43rd: $41,500
44th: $39,500
45th: $37,000
46th: $35,000
47th: $33,500
48th: $32,250
49th: $31,000
50th: $30,250
51st: $29,500
52nd: $29,000
53rd: $28,500
54th: $28,100
55th: $27,600
56th: $27,200
57th: $26,800
58th: $26,700
59th: $26,600
60th: $26,400
61st: $26,200
62nd: $26,100
63rd: $26,000
64th: $25,900
65th: $25,700
66th: $25,600
67th: $25,400
68th: $25,200
69th: $25,000
70th: 24,750
