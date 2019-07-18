2019 British Open tee times, pairings: Complete field list, Tiger Woods set for Round 2 on Friday

The first day of action at the 2019 Open Championship provided a little of everything for golf fans to take in. 2001 Open winner David Duval carded an astounding 14 on the par-5 seventh en route to an opening round 91. Odds-on favorite Rory McIlroy opened with a quadruple bogey and never recovered, carding an 8-over 79. And Tiger Woods, who drew plenty of buzz in the lead-up to the tournament because, well, he's Tiger Woods, saw his day crumble like soggy Oreos after an overall solid start to his day.

Heading into Round 2 on Friday, though, there are still a batch of big-name contenders to monitor. More than three dozen golfers will start their second day at Royal Portrush under par, led by Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, JB Holmes and a host of several other golf stars. So strap in, grab that coffee and gear up for what should be a bustling Friday in Northern Ireland.

Like Thursday, the star power is spread Friday evenly throughout the morning. Here's a look at all the tee times heading into Round 1 of the 148th Open at Royal Portrush. And here's the full 2019 Open four-day schedule so you know how to tune in to the year's fourth major.

2019 British Open tee times, pairings for Friday

All times Eastern

1:35 a.m. -- Tom Lehman, Joaquin Niemann, Miguel Angel Jimenez

1:46 a.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Jorge Campillo, Chris Wood

1:57 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Adri Arnaus, Dimitrios Papadatos

2:08 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, Rory Sabbatini, Innchoon Hwang

2:19 a.m. -- Erik Van Rooyen, Kurt Kitayama, Jake McLeod

2:30 a.m. -- Ryan Fox, Shaun Norris, Dongkyu Jang

2:41 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Keith Mitchell, Thomas Pieters

2:52 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen

3:03 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Shubhankar Sharma

3:14 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Jazz Janewattananond, Aaron Wise

3:25 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman, Danny Willett

3:36 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky

3:47 a.m. -- Paul Lawrie, Chez Reavie, Justin Harding

4:03 a.m. -- Takumi Kanaya (a), Tom Lewis, Brandon Stone

4:14 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Joost Luiten, Nino Bertasio

4:25 a.m. -- Ernie Els, J.B. Holmes, Abraham Ancer

4:36 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood, Brian Harman

4:47 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Lucas Bjerregaard

4:58 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

5:09 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Matt Wallace, Patrick Reed

5:20 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar

5:31 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Doc Redman, Robert Rock

5:42 a.m. -- Adrian Otaegui, Yuta Ikeda, Isidro Benitez

5:53 a.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Sang Hyun Park, Yuki Inamori

6:04 a.m. -- Yoshinori Fujimoto, Doyeob Mun, Andrew Wilson

6:15 a.m. -- Gunn Charoenkul, Yosuke Asaji, Ashton Tur

6:36 a.m. -- Darren Clarke, James Sugrue (a), Charley Hoffman

6:47 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Sung Kang, Thomas Thurloway (a)

6:58 a.m. -- Andy Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alexander Levy

7:09 a.m. -- Chan Kim, Zander Lombard, Brandon Wu (a)

7:20 a.m. -- Richard Sterne, Romain Langasque, Matthias Schmid (a)

7:31 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Matthew Fitzpatrick Andrew Putnam

7:42 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera-Bello

7:53 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Branden Grace

8:04 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Sam Locke

8:15 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, C.T. Pan

8:26 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Andrea Pavan, Dylan Frittelli

8:37 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Robert MacIntyre, Andrew 'Beef' Johnston

8:48 a.m. -- Mikko Korhonen, Oliver Wilson, Curtis Knipes (a)

9:04 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Sungjae Im, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

9:15 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Xander Schauffele, Graeme McDowell

9:26 a.m. -- Haotong Li, Russell Knox, Bernd Weisberger

9:37 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Connor Syme, Austin Connelly

9:48 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, David Duval, Corey Conners

9:59 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott

10:10 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Paul Casey

10:21 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama

10:32 a.m. -- Jim Furyk, Si-Woo Kim, Jimmy Walker

10:43 a.m. -- Luke Lista, Alexander Bjork, Paul Waring

10:54 a.m. -- Shugo Imahira, Nate Lashley, Benjamin Herbert

11:05 a.m. -- Mikumu Horikawa, Callum Shinkwin, Garrick Porteous

11:16 a.m. -- Prom Messawat, Matthew Baldwin, Jack Senior