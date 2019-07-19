2019 British Open tee times, pairings: Complete field set for Round 3 on Saturday

2019 Open Championship betting favorite Rory McIlroy made a spirited effort Friday to get on the favorable side of the cut line, posting a 6-under-par 65. But after an opening-round 8-over 79 on Thursday, even Friday's low round (tied with Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Streelman) still left him one stroke shy of a punched ticket to the weekend at Royal Portrush.

Northern Ireland still has plenty of local skin in the game even with McIlroy's early ejection. Local product Shane Lowry is T1 moving into the weekend, and Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood are both 7-under through 36 holes after both posted matching 4-under-par 67s Friday. The two are tied for third.

Lowry sits tied atop the leaderboard with J.B. Holmes as we advance to a pivotal moving day on Saturday, the two posting a 36-hole score of 134. They'll take the tee Saturday at 10:50 a.m. ET (3:50 p.m. local time), the last grouping of the day. Fleetwood and Westwood will go 10 minutes before them, and preceding them at various intervals will be a trio of contenders two off the lead sitting at 6-under: Cameron Smith, Justin Harding and Justin Rose.

Here's a look at all the tee times heading into Round 3 of the 148th Open at Royal Portrush. And here's the full 2019 Open four-day schedule so you know how to tune in to the year's fourth major.

2019 British Open tee times, pairings for Saturday

All times Eastern

4:35 a.m. -- Paul Waring

4:45 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Jason Kokrak

4:55 a.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Bubba Watson

5:05 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Ashton Turner

5:15 a.m. -- Yosuke Asaji, Andrew Wilson

5:25 a.m. -- Yuki Inamori, Matt Wallace

5:35 a.m. -- Nino Bertasio, Tom Lewis

5:45 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Ryan Fox

6:00 a.m. -- Innchoon Hwang, Benjamin Hebert

6:10 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Kyle Stanley

6:20 a.m. -- Eddie Pepperell, Doc Redman

6:30 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Joost Luiten

6:40 a.m. -- Shubhankar Sharma, Louis Oosthuizen

6:50 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, Callum Shinkwin

7:00 a.m. -- Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner

7:10 a.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Russell Knox

7:20 a.m. -- Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Mikko Korhonen

7:35 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Branden Grace

7:45 a.m. -- Romain Langasque, Sang Hyun Park

7:55 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

8:05 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Aaron Wise

8:15 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Robert Macintyre

8:25 a.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ernie Els

8:35 a.m. -- Thorbjorn Olesen, Thomas Pieters

8:45 a.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Byeong Hun An

8:55 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele

9:10 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Webb Simpson

9:20 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Dustin Johnson

9:30 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Kuchar

9:40 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

9:50 a.m. -- Lucas Bjerregaard, Tony Finau

10:00 a.m. -- Erik van Rooyen, Dylan Frittelli

10:10 a.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Jordan Spieth

10:20 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose

10:30 a.m. -- Justin Harding, Cameron Smith

10:40 a.m. -- Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood

10:50 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, J.B. Holmes

