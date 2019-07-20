2019 British Open tee times, pairings: Complete field set for Round 4 on Sunday

Moving day at the 2019 Open Championship started with a two-way tie atop the leaderboard between Shane Lowry and J.B. Holmes. It ended with Lowry, a native of Ireland, shooting a low-round 8-under 63 and separating himself not just from Holmes but the entire field. Entering Sunday's final round, he carries a four-stroke lead over Tommy Fleetwood and a six-stroke lead over Holmes.

Lowry not only torched Royal Portush, which has been absolutely cruel even to some of golf's best this week, but he set fire to the record books, too. His 54-hole score of 197 is the lowest through three rounds in the history of The Open, which I should note is well over a century old. It's also tied for the lowest 54-hole score at a major ... ever. It's left Lowry just as speechless as everyone else.

"My mind is a bit fuzzy at the moment. I just had an incredible day on the golf course," he said on Saturday. "I'm looking forward to sitting down later on and just reflecting on it. I feflt like my game was in good shape all day. ... I'm very excited for tomorrow. Four ahead with an Open Championship [on the line] in Ireland? I don't know what to say."

Lowry will be paired with Englishman Tommy Fleetwood as the two chase their first major championship on Sunday in the final tee time Sunday afternoon.

Here's a look at all the tee times heading into Round 4 of the 148th Open at Royal Portrush. And here's the full 2019 Open schedule so you know how to tune in to the year's fourth major.

2019 British Open tee times, pairings for Sunday

All times Eastern

2:32 a.m. -- Ashton Turner

2:42 a.m. -- Shubhankar Sharma, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

2:52 a.m. -- Eddie Pepperell, Nino Bertasio

3:02 a.m. -- Paul Waring, Thorbjorn Olesen

3:12 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Branden Grace

3:22 a.m. -- Jim Furyk, Callum Shinkwin

3:32 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Bubba Watson

3:42 a.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Kyle Stanley

3:57 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Benjamin Herbert

4:07 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Matt Wallace

4:17 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Thomas Pieters

4:27 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Andrew Wilson

4:37 a.m. -- Yosuke Asaji, Stewart Cink

4:47 a.m. -- Joost Luiten, Doc Redman

4:57 a.m. -- Innchoon Hwang, Ryan Fox

5:07 a.m. -- Yuki Inamori, Charley Hoffman

5:17 a.m. -- Lucas Bjerregaard, Ernie Els

5:32 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Lucas Glover

5:42 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia

5:52 a.m. -- Mikko Korhonen, Dustin Johnson

6:02 a.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Robert MacIntyre

6:12 a.m. -- Romain Langasque, Kevin Kisner

6:22 a.m. -- Tom Lewis, Graeme McDowell

6:32 a.m. -- Justin Harding, Erik van Rooyen

6:42 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Webb Simpson

6:52 a.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Matthew Fitzpatrick

7:07 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas

7:17 a.m. -- Sanghyun Park, Russell Knox

7:27 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Cameron Smith

7:37 a.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Dylan Frittelo

7:47 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Alex Noren

7:57 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Jordan Spieth

8:07 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Jon Rahm

8:17 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Lee Westwood

8:27 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose

8:37 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, J.B. Holmes

8:47 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry