2019 British Open tee times, pairings: Complete field, Tiger Woods set for Round 1 on Thursday

Get the coffee ready, it's Open Championship time! Play will start just after midnight ET on Thursday and run through Sunday afternoon. It's one of the best golf-on-TV experiences of the year, and we have some great groups in the first two days to match the excitement.

Masters champ Tiger Woods gets the previous Masters champ, Patrick Reed, as well as European stud Matt Wallace in the first two rounds. Home country kid Rory McIlroy draws Paul Casey and U.S. Open winner Gary Woodland.

And that's just the beginning. The Open -- like the Masters -- does a great job of spreading stars out and often pairing two of them with a third semi-star or budding star or intriguing amateur. It makes for fascinating pairings throughout the day. Here's a look at all the tee times (pay attention to the actual times!) heading into Round 1 of the 148th Open at Royal Portrush.

2019 British Open tee times, pairings for Thursday

All times Eastern

1:35 a.m. -- Darren Clarke, James Sugrue, Charley Hoffman

1:46 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Sung Kang, Thomas Thurloway

1:57 a.m. -- Andy Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alexander Levy

2:08 a.m. -- Chan Kim, Zander Lombard, Brandon Wu

2:19 a.m. -- Richard Sterne, Romain Langasque, Matthias Schmid

2:30 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam

2:41 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera-Bello

2:52 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Branden Grace

3:03 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Sam Locke

3:14 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, C.T. Pan, Sergio Garcia

3:25 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Andrea Pavan, Dylan Frittelli

3:36 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Andrew Johnston, Robert Macintyre

3:47 a.m. -- Mikko Korhonen, Oliver Wilson, Curtis Knipes

4:03 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Sungjae Im, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

4:14 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Xander Schauffele, Graeme McDowell

4:25 a.m. -- Haotong Li, Russell Knox, Bernd Wiesberger

4:36 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Connor Syme, Austin Connelly

4:47 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, David Duval, Corey Conners

4:58 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott

5:09 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Paul Casey

5:20 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Kisner

5:31 a.m. -- Jim Furyk, Si Woo Kim, Jimmy Walker

5:42 a.m. -- Luke List, Alexander Bjork, Paul Waring

5:53 a.m. -- Shugi Imahira, Nate Lashley, Benjamin Hebert

6:04 a.m. -- Mikumu Horikawa, Callum Shinkwin, Garrick Porteous

6:15 a.m. -- Prom Meesawat, Matthew Baldwin, Jack Senior

6:36 a.m. -- Tom Lehman, Joaquin Niemann, Miguel Angel Jimenez

6:47 a.m. -- Ben An, Jorge Campillo, Chris Wood

6:58 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Adri Arnaus, Dimitrios Papadatos

7:09 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, Rory Sabbatini, Innchoon Hwang

7:20 a.m. -- Erik Van Rooyen, Kurt Kitayama, Jake McLeod

7:31 a.m. -- Ryan Fox, Shaun Norris, Dongkyu Jang

7:42 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Keith Mitchell, Thomas Pieters

7:53 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen

8:04 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Shubhankar Sharma

8:15 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Aaron Wise, Jazz Janewattananond

8:26 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Danny Willett, Marc Leishman

8:37 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky

8:48 a.m. -- Paul Lawrie, Chez Reavie, Justin Harding

9:04 a.m. -- Takumi Janaya, Tom Lewis, Brandon Stone

9:15 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Joost Luiten, Nino Bertasio

9:26 a.m. -- Ernie Els, J.B. Holmes, Abraham Ancer

9:37 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood, Brian Harman

9:48 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Lucas Bjerregaard

9:59 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

10:10 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Matt Wallace, Patrick Reed

10:21 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar

10:32 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Doc Redman, Robert Rock

10:43 a.m. -- Adrian Otaegui, Yuta Ikeda, Isidro Benitez

10:54 a.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Sang Hyun Park, Yuki Inamori

11:05 a.m. -- Yoshinori Fujimoto, Doyeob Mun, Andrew Wilson

11:16 a.m. -- Gunn Charoenjul, Yosuke Asaji, Ashton Turner