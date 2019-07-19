2019 British Open: Tommy Fleetwood is getting roasted on Twitter for loud shirt during Round 2

Tommy Fleetwood dressed to impress at Royal Portrush, the only problem is, not everyone is impressed.

The English golfer is getting roasted on social media for his Round 2 attire at the British Open. His shirt can best be described as "loud", and fans had a lot to say about his statement piece.

Everyone became a fashion expert and put in their two cents on the outfit.

The focus was not geared towards his 4-under second round performance, that has him at -7 for the championship and only one shot off the lead heading into the weekend at Royal Portrush. Instead, all of the attention is on the black and white shirt that caught the eye of many.

One fan summarized the 'fit in one word, "tragic".

Tragic — Boom Boom Cannon (@cannonballs23) July 19, 2019

Someone else said you could not pay them to wear the shirt in question.

Not even if they paid me — Ade Rycroft (@AdeRycroft) July 19, 2019

Fleetwood said to Golfer's Digest after the round, "I personally like it."

He reflects on his personal style saying, "I've had more comments than I thought, so maybe I do have a bit too much of a colorful style because I just thought it was normal."

Some fans came to the defense of Fleetwood saying that they were in favor of the top.

I actually do really like it 🤩 — Anne-So ⭐⭐ (@anneso_oc) July 19, 2019

Love it or hate it, fans will definitely be on the lookout for future outfits from the golfer.