2019 Charles Schwab Challenge: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio

This week's Charles Schwab Challenge hosts a pretty terrific field that includes Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth (among other). It's unique for a field to be this good the week after a major championship.

They get a tremendous course to match the field quality, too. Colonial Country Club is one of the best on the PGA Tour and has been hosting for more years than any place other than Augusta National.

With no rest for the weary -- the U.S. Open is three weeks from right now -- several of the best golfers in the world (and those among the favorites at Pebble Beach) will be trying to link up the second major of the year to the third with some great play this week in Ft. Worth.

Even better, we should get a great finish on Sunday. Of the last 13 events played at Colonial, 10 have either been decided by one stroke or gone into a playoff. Hopefully we get two big names -- like Spieth and Rahm? -- duking it out on Sunday to match the excitement we saw at Bethpage Black.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 4-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio