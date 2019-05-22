2019 Charles Schwab Challenge odds: Surprising picks from advanced model that nailed the PGA Championship

The next golf major on the PGA schedule tees off in less than a month, but the Tour first makes an important stop at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth this week for the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge. Last year, Justin Rose fired a 20-under at this tournament for the win, beating PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka by three strokes. Rose is back to tackle this challenging par-70 course alongside stars like Jordan Spieth, Francesco Molinari and Jon Rahm. The first 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge tee times feature players like Emiliano Grillo, Jhonattan Vegas, and Zach Johnson and begin at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday. Rose is going off as the favorite at 9-1 in the latest 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge odds. Rahm comes in next at 12-1, while former major winners Spieth (14-1) and Molinari (20-1) are also among the favorites to finish on top of the leaderboard. Before locking in any 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, read the PGA Tour predictions from the proven golf model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Brooks Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, the 2016 champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top five.

Spieth is coming off a strong performance at the PGA Championship where he finished third after opening with back-to-back rounds under par. The 11-time PGA Tour winner has had success at Colonial Golf Course in recent years and will enter the Charles Schwab Challenge 2019 full of confidence after earning his best finish of the season at Bethpage Black.

However, the 25-year-old has failed to win a tournament since his triumph at the 2017 Open Championship and finished outside the top 25 in 11 of his last 14 starts on the PGA Tour this season. His troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He enters the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge ranked 204th in driving accuracy percentage (51.94), which could cause major trouble at Colonial. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge field.

Another surprise: Jason Kokrak, a 40-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Kokrak enters the Charles Schwab Challenge 2019 full of confidence. He has earned four top-10 finishes this year and finished in the top 25 in five of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. Despite not being a household name, Kokrak boasts an Official World Golf Ranking in the top 30 and was the runner-up to Paul Casey at the Valspar Championship after shooting a sparkling 66 in his first round.

The 33-year-old is hitting the ball extremely well off the tee, averaging almost 305 yards per drive this season. His ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green. That lethal combination has allowed Kokrak to reach almost 70 percent of greens in regulation, which should give him plenty of birdie opportunities this week at Colonial. He can climb the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard in a hurry and should be squarely on your radar.

Also, the model says three other golfers with massive 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Charles Schwab Challenge projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of five golf majors, and find out.

Justin Rose 9-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Rickie Fowler 14-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Paul Casey 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Louis Oosthuizen 33-1

Kevin Kisner 33-1

Rory Sabbatini 40-1

Ian Poulter 40-1

Jason Kokrak 40-1

Emiliano Grillo 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Scott Piercy 50-1

Brandt Snedeker 50-1