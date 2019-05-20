2019 Charles Schwab Challenge odds: Surprising picks from model that nailed the PGA Championship

Golf returns this week after a thrilling finish at the PGA Championship with a star-studded field at the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge, formerly known as the Forth Worth Invitational. Play gets underway on Thursday morning. Several of the world's top golfers will compete at Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth this week in hopes of being crowned champion. Defending champion Justin Rose is the Vegas favorite at 9-1, followed closely by Jon Rahm (11-1), Rickie Fowler (14-1) and Jordan Spieth (14-1) in the latest 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge odds. Before locking in any 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you should see the predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

The prediction model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Now that the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, the 2016 champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top five.

Spieth is coming off a strong performance at the PGA Championship where he finished third after opening with back-to-back rounds under par. The 11-time PGA Tour winner has had success at Colonial Golf Course in recent years and will enter the Charles Schwab Challenge 2019 full of confidence after earning his best finish of the season at Bethpage Black.

However, the 25-year-old has failed to win a tournament since his triumph at the 2017 Open Championship and finished outside the top 25 in 11 of his last 14 starts on the PGA Tour this season. His troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He enters the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge ranked 204th in driving accuracy percentage (51.94), which could cause major trouble at Colonial. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge field.

Another surprise: Bryson DeChambeau, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

DeChambeau is one of the brightest young stars on the PGA Tour and has proven that his unorthodox approach to the game works. In fact, the 25-year-old has four PGA Tour victories since last June and recorded a total of seven top-10 finishes during that span. He has all the skills needed to climb the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says four other golfers with massive 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

