2019 Charles Schwab Challenge odds: Surprising picks from proven model that nailed the PGA Championship

Colonial Country Club will host the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge this week.This historic Texas venue was founded in 1936 and boasts a challenging par-70 course that includes an opening 565-yard hole. The first golfers will tee it up on Thursday starting at 8 a.m. ET, with action extending through the weekend. Players like Chez Reavie, Paul Casey, and Tony Finau have some of the earliest 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge tee times off the first and tenth holes. Justin Rose, the No. 3 ranked player in the world, is the betting favorite in the latest 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge odds at 9-1. However, a loaded 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge field that includes household names like Jon Rahm (12-1), Jordan Spieth (14-1) and Xander Schauffele (16-1) will all be in heavy pursuit less than one week after the PGA Championship concluded. With so much star power peppering this week's field, you'll want to see the PGA predictions from SportsLine's proven model before locking in your 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge picks.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Brooks Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, the 2016 champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top five.

Spieth is coming off a strong performance at the PGA Championship where he finished third after opening with back-to-back rounds under par. The 11-time PGA Tour winner has had success at Colonial Golf Course in recent years and will enter the Charles Schwab Challenge 2019 full of confidence after earning his best finish of the season at Bethpage Black.

However, the 25-year-old has failed to win a tournament since his triumph at the 2017 Open Championship and finished outside the top 25 in 11 of his last 14 starts on the PGA Tour this season. His troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He enters the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge ranked 204th in driving accuracy percentage (51.94), which could cause major trouble at Colonial. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge field.

Another surprise: Tony Finau, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 29-year old can take advantage of most golf courses thanks to his length off the tee. He enters the Charles Schwab Challenge 2019 ranked fourth on tour with an average driving distance of 311.5 yards. That's helped him average over four birdies per round while ranking inside the top 25 in scoring average (70.158) this season. The 6-foot-4 Finau has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 16 and lets it fly with an average club head speed of 122.15 mph, the ninth-fastest on tour.

Finau showed at the 2019 Masters that he can compete with the best in the world, as he tied for fifth with a score of 11-under par. His impressive performance was highlighted by a third-round 64, and if he posts numbers anywhere close to that this week, he'll have a strong chance to climb the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard in short order.

Also, the model says four other golfers with massive 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Charles Schwab Challenge projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of five golf majors, and find out.

Justin Rose 9-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Rickie Fowler 14-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Paul Casey 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Louis Oosthuizen 33-1

Kevin Kisner 33-1

Rory Sabbatini 40-1

Ian Poulter 40-1

Jason Kokrak 40-1

Emiliano Grillo 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Scott Piercy 50-1

Brandt Snedeker 50-1