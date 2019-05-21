2019 Charles Schwab Challenge odds: Surprising picks from same model that nailed the PGA Championship

The 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge tees off on Thursday from Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers on this star-studded event that brings together 16 of the top 30 golfers in the 2019 FedEx Cup standings to compete at a highly challenging course. It's a strong 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge field that includes plenty of big names like Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm. And if you believe the latest Fort Worth weather forecast, Mother Nature won't be a major headache, as there's a chance of rain on Thursday and sunny skies the rest of the week. Rose, the defending champion and No. 3 golfer in the world, is going off as the favorite in the latest 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge odds at 9-1, followed closely by Rahm at 11-1. Spieth and Fowler are close behind at 14-1, so there is plenty of value to be had this week. Before locking in any 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS contest on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, see the latest golf predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now that the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, the 2016 champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top five.

Spieth is coming off a strong performance at the PGA Championship where he finished third after opening with back-to-back rounds under par. The 11-time PGA Tour winner has had success at Colonial Golf Course in recent years and will enter the Charles Schwab Challenge 2019 full of confidence after earning his best finish of the season at Bethpage Black.

However, the 25-year-old has failed to win a tournament since his triumph at the 2017 Open Championship and finished outside the top 25 in 11 of his last 14 starts on the PGA Tour this season. His troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He enters the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge ranked 204th in driving accuracy percentage (51.94), which could cause major trouble at Colonial. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge field.

Another surprise: Paul Casey, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Casey enters the Charles Schwab Challenge 2019 full of confidence since he's finished in the top 10 in three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. That includes landing on top of the leaderboard at the Valspar Championship, his third career PGA Tour victory. Casey fired an eight-under in that tournament, winning by one stroke and pocketing over $1.2 million.

Casey is a prolific ball-striker who has the ability to go low. He enters this week's event ranked second on the PGA Tour in holes per eagle (69.0) and 13th in driving accuracy percentage (69.83). And he's proven he can have major success at the Charles Schwab Challenge, formerly known as the Fort Worth Invitational. In fact, Casey shot three rounds of 69 or better last year to finish inside the top five. He's a long shot you want to be all over this week to climb the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard in a hurry.

Justin Rose 9-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Rickie Fowler 14-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Paul Casey 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Louis Oosthuizen 33-1

Kevin Kisner 33-1

Rory Sabbatini 40-1

Ian Poulter 40-1

Jason Kokrak 40-1

Emiliano Grillo 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Scott Piercy 50-1

Brandt Snedeker 50-1