2019 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges odds, predictions: Top golf picks from model that nailed six majors

The PGA Tour returns this week with an exciting field at the 2019 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, which tees off Thursday, October 17. Some of the world's top golfers will compete at The Club at Nine Bridges this week in hopes of being crowned champion. Justin Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner, enters this week's event as the Vegas favorite at 15-2, followed closely by Brooks Koepka (9-1) and Hideki Matusyama (14-1) in the latest 2019 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges odds. Before locking in any 2019 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Koepka, a four-time major champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong run but falls short of winning it all.

The No. 1 player in the world and defending CJ Cup at Nine Bridges champion was sensational last season. In fact, the seven-time PGA Tour winner registered the most wins on Tour last season while also earning nine top-10 finishes, which included finishing inside the top five in all four majors.

Despite his dominant season, Koepka doesn't seem prepared to repeat as champion this week in South Korea. In his lone start of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, Koepka missed the cut after shooting one-under par through the first two rounds at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Plus, Koepka had major issues finding the fairway off the tee last season. He finished last season ranked 102nd in driving accuracy percentage (61.83), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at The Club at Nine Bridges. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded CJ Cup at Nine Bridges 2019 field.

Another surprise: Gary Woodland, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title.

Woodland earned a runner-up finish at this event last year and has proven he has what it takes to beat the best players on Tour. The 2019 U.S. Open champion finished last season ranked inside the top 25 in multiple categories, including driving distance (308.2), birdie average (4.38) and scoring average (70.229). He has all the tools to make a run near the top of the 2019 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges leaderboard, so he's a value selection to put on your radar this week.

