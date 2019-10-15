2019 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges odds, predictions: Top golf picks from proven model that nailed six majors

The PGA Tour heads to South Korea this week for the first of three straight events in Asia, as the Nine Bridges Golf Club on Jeju Island plays host to the 2019 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges. Seventy-eight players are in the limited-field event, with at least 12 Korean players, including PGA Tour rookie of the year Sungjae Im. Justin Thomas, who won the 2017 CJ Cup, is the pre-tournament favorite at 15-2 in the 2019 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges odds. Defending champion Brooks Koepka is 9-1 and Hideki Matsuyama is 14-1. Other notables in the field are rookie sensation Viktor Hovland and Phil Mickelson, while Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed are making their 2019-20 PGA Tour debuts. Before locking in any 2019 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Koepka, a four-time major champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong run but falls short of winning it all.

The No. 1 player in the world and defending CJ Cup at Nine Bridges champion was sensational last season. In fact, the seven-time PGA Tour winner registered the most wins on Tour last season while also earning nine top-10 finishes, which included finishing inside the top five in all four majors.

Despite his dominant season, Koepka doesn't seem prepared to repeat as champion this week in South Korea. In his lone start of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, Koepka missed the cut after shooting one-under par through the first two rounds at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Plus, Koepka had major issues finding the fairway off the tee last season. He finished last season ranked 102nd in driving accuracy percentage (61.83), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at The Club at Nine Bridges. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded CJ Cup at Nine Bridges 2019 field.

One player the model sees great value in this week at the 2019 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges is Billy Horschel at 33-1. A five-time PGA Tour winner and the 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans champion, Horschel is coming off a season that saw him finish in the top 10 four times, finish 43rd in the FedEx Cup points race and win $2.1 million.

Horschel had a stellar 2018, finishing second in the season-ending Tour Championship and tied-2nd at the Barbasol Championship among his six top-10 finishes and fifth-place finish in the points race. The 2014 FedEx Cup champion has won over $22 million in his 10-year career and is one of the better putters in the game, as he finished 16th in strokes gained: putting and 27th with 332 total birdies last season.

Also, the model says three other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors, and find out.

Justin Thomas 15-2

Brooks Koepka 9-1

Hideki Matsuyama 14-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Viktor Hovland 20-1

Rafa Cabrera-Bello 22-1

Collin Morikawa 25-1

Jordan Spieth 25-1

Sergio Garcia 28-1

Marc Leishman 28-1

Sungjae Im 28-1

Gary Woodland 28-1

Jason Day 30-1

Tyrell Hatton 33-1

Billy Horschel 33-1

Kevin Na 33-1

Andrew Putnam 33-1

Chez Reavie 33-1

Cameron Smith 33-1

Lucas Glover 40-1

Charles Howell III 40-1

Joaquin Niemann 40-1

Pat Perez 40-1

Danny Willett 40-1

Matthew Wolff 40-1