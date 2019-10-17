2019 CJ Cup: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, round start times, radio

The No. 1 player in the world -- Brooks Koepka -- is joined in Korea this week by Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Viktor Hovland and Justin Thomas as the Asian swing begins this fall on the PGA Tour. First up is the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island. And while Koepka is both the favorite and last year's champ, he's joined by a loaded field ready to upend him.

The first two CJ Cups (2017 and 2018) have been fascinating. The inaugural edition featured a playoff between Justin Thomas and Marc Leishman, while last season's saw Koepka lap the field following a nasty first day in which the eventual champ only shot 71. This year's includes a load of young stars looking for their first big PGA Tour win and a nice kick-start to the fall stretch.

Viewing options will be limited this week as there is no PGA Tour Live, and the tournament will be played in the middle of the night here in the United States. Still, Golf Channel will feature 16 hours of coverage over the next few days, and the final round will make for a nice reprieve from Penn State-Michigan on Saturday night.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-4 -- Wednesday thru Sunday

Round starts: 7 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com