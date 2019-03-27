2019 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship odds: Surprising picks from model that nailed four golf majors

The 2019 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship tees off this week from the Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic. It's the second year the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship is an official PGA Tour event after two years as a Web.com stop. Brice Garnett took home the title last year by four shots over Keith Mitchell and enters this week's event with 60-1 odds to repeat. The latest 2019 Corales Puntacana Championship odds list Sung-Jae Im and Jhonattan Vegas as co-favorites at 14-1, followed closely by Denny McCarthy at 20-1. Before locking in any 2019 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, see the PGA predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Charl Schwartzel, a former Masters champion, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Schwartzel has finished 16th or better in two of his last four starts on the PGA Tour. And although he has 13 career international victories, he's only finished on top of the leaderboard once since winning the 2011 Masters, which was at the 2016 Valspar Championship.

Plus, Schwartzel enters this week's event having missed the cut in his last two starts. He also ranks 207th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (51.20), which could cause major trouble at Corales Golf Club. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the field.

Another surprise: Matt Jones, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the top of the 2019 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship leaderboard.

Jones is coming off an impressive performance at the Valspar Championship that saw him finish 13th. It was his second top-15 finish in his last five PGA Tour starts. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Sung-Jae Im 14-1

Jhonattan Vegas 14-1

Denny McCarthy 20-1

Joaquin Niemann 25-1

Charl Schwartzel 25-1

Aaron Baddeley 25-1

Joel Damen

Nate Lashley 30-1

Trey Mullinax 30-1

Matt Jones 30-1

Rory Sabatini 30-1

Graeme McDowell 30-1

Thomas Detry 30-1