2019 Desert Classic odds: Surprising picks from advanced model that nailed four golf majors

The 60th edition of the Desert Classic gets underway on Thursday, as several of the top golfers in the world descend on La Quinta, California. The 2019 Desert Classic will feature an impressive mix of proven names like Justin Rose and Jon Rahm competing against up-and-comers like Andrew Putnam and Patton Kizzire. The latest 2019 Desert Classic odds have Rahm, who's the defending champion, as the Vegas favorite at 13-2, with Rose (9-1), Patrick Cantlay (16-1) and Charles Howell III (20-1) also coming in with odds of 20-1 or shorter. Before making any 2019 Desert Classic picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the latest PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has also been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was all over Rahm (12-1) at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the 2018 CJ Cup earlier this season. Anyone who has followed the model is up big.

Now that the 2019 Desert Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Rahm, the defending champion and the Vegas favorite, falls short in his bid to repeat.

Thus far in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season, Rahm finished 22nd at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and eighth at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Although he won this event last year, he has only finished on top of the leaderboard once since then, at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, an unofficial PGA Tour event. Also, Rahm had just one top-10 finish in his final eight events last season. There are far better values to be had in this loaded 2019 Desert Classic field.

Another surprise: Aaron Wise, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Wise enters the Desert Classic 2019 having cracked the top 15 in two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour. He earned a top-10 finish at the Mayakoba Golf Classic earlier this season after shooting three rounds of 69 or lower. He also fired three rounds of 69 or lower at this event last year, which resulted in a 17th place finish. And with a trio of courses being used for the fourth straight year, Wise's familiarity with each one could pay off big-time this week. Plus, he ranks first on the PGA Tour with 5.83 birdies per round, which will allow him to shoot up the 2019 Desert Classic leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says five additional golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Desert Classic? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Desert Classic projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.

Jon Rahm 13-2

Justin Rose 9-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Charles Howell III 20-1

Adam Hadwin 25-1

Andrew Putnam 25-1

Aaron Wise 33-1

Abraham Ancer 33-1

Chez Reavie 33-1

Hudson Swafford 40-1

Luke List 40-1

Patton Kizzire 40-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Scott Piercy 40-1

Kevin Kisner 45-1

Lucas Glover 45-1

Sungjae Im 45-1

Brian Harman 50-1

Russell Knox 50-1

Zach Johnson 50-1