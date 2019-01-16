2019 Desert Classic odds: Surprising picks from proven computer model that nailed four golf majors

Several of the top golfers in the world will converge on La Quinta, Calif., for the 2019 Desert Classic, marking the 60th time this event has been played. Desert Classic tee times begin at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, with action extending through the weekend for the third tournament on the PGA schedule in 2019. And unlike your traditional golf tournaments that are held on the same course, the Desert Classic 2019 will rotate through three venues, throwing plenty of challenges at the field. Defending champion Jon Rahm, who won this event in a playoff last year, is the favorite in the 2019 Desert Classic odds at 13-2. But a loaded 2019 Desert Classic field that includes big names like Justin Rose (9-1), Patrick Cantlay (16-1) and Phil Mickelson (40-1) will be in hot pursuit. Before locking in any 2019 Desert Classic picks of your own or trying your hand at PGA DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check in on the latest PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has also been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was all over Rahm (12-1) at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the 2018 CJ Cup earlier this season. Anyone who has followed the model is up big.

Now that the 2019 Desert Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Rahm, the defending champion and the Vegas favorite, falls short in his bid to repeat.

Thus far in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season, Rahm finished 22nd at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and eighth at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Although he won this event last year, he has only finished on top of the leaderboard once since then, at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, an unofficial PGA Tour event. Also, Rahm had just one top-10 finish in his final eight events last season. There are far better values to be had in this loaded 2019 Desert Classic field.

Another surprise: Abraham Ancer, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The seventh-year pro has moved into the top 25 in the FedEx Cup standings and is also in the top 30 in winnings. He recorded top-five finishes last year at the CIMB Classic and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, while also tying for second at the Melbourne World Cup of Golf, an unofficial event.

His driving accuracy percentage is what makes him a strong play this week. He's currently 13th on tour in that department, hitting almost 74 percent of fairways. That's helped him average 4.6 birdies per round, and he enters the week with a scoring average of 70.221 strokes on the PGA Tour. He has plenty of talent to be able to climb up the 2019 Desert Classic leaderboard in a hurry. He tees off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday off the 10th tee with Bronson Burgoon.

Also, the model says five additional golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Desert Classic? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Desert Classic projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.

Jon Rahm 13-2

Justin Rose 9-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Charles Howell III 20-1

Adam Hadwin 25-1

Andrew Putnam 25-1

Aaron Wise 33-1

Abraham Ancer 33-1

Chez Reavie 33-1

Hudson Swafford 40-1

Luke List 40-1

Patton Kizzire 40-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Scott Piercy 40-1

Kevin Kisner 45-1

Lucas Glover 45-1

Sungjae Im 45-1

Brian Harman 50-1

Russell Knox 50-1

Zach Johnson 50-1