2019 Desert Classic odds: Surprising picks from same model that nailed four golf majors

The PGA Tour schedule continues this week with a high-profile tournament in a picturesque setting. The 2019 Desert Classic, which tees off Thursday just outside of Joshua Tree National Park in California, features over 140 golfers looking to get the new year started with a victory. The 2019 Desert Classic features household names like Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, and Phil Mickelson. Rahm, the defending champion, enters this week's PGA tournament as the Vegas favorite at 13-2 Desert Classic odds, followed closely by Justin Rose (9-1). Four golfers are listed at 20-1 or shorter.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has also been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was all over Rahm (12-1) at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the 2018 CJ Cup earlier this season.

The 2019 Desert Classic field is locked. One prediction: Rahm, the defending champion and the Vegas favorite, falls short in his bid to repeat.

Thus far in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season, Rahm finished 22nd at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and eighth at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Although he won this event last year, he has only finished on top of the leaderboard once since then, at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, an unofficial PGA Tour event. Also, Rahm had just one top-10 finish in his final eight events last season. There are far better values to be had in this loaded 2019 Desert Classic field.

Another surprise: Andrew Putnam, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. He has a much better shot of winning it all than his odds imply.

Putnam is off to a strong start in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season, with three straight top-15 finishes in his last three events. Those results have catapulted him into 10th place in the FedEx Cup standings and he enters this week's tournament with an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 45.

At this event last year, Putnam fired four rounds of 69 or better on his way to a score of 15-under par and a top-20 finish. Putnam's consistent play this season also has him ranked in the top 50 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (70.442), birdie average (4.70), and greens in regulation percentage (75.00), giving him plenty of opportunities to shoot up the 2019 Desert Classic leaderboard this week.

Jon Rahm 13-2

Justin Rose 9-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Charles Howell III 20-1

Adam Hadwin 25-1

Andrew Putnam 25-1

Aaron Wise 33-1

Abraham Ancer 33-1

Chez Reavie 33-1

Hudson Swafford 40-1

Luke List 40-1

Patton Kizzire 40-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Scott Piercy 40-1

Kevin Kisner 45-1

Lucas Glover 45-1

Sungjae Im 45-1

Brian Harman 50-1

Russell Knox 50-1

Zach Johnson 50-1