2019 Desert Classic picks, predictions, odds: Ranking the field at La Quinta Country Club
The PGA Tour heads back for the continental U.S. this week for a lengthy west coast swing
The Hawaii swing is over for another year, and attention turns back to the mainland as the PGA Tour begins its annual west coast swing into Florida and eventually into the Masters. This week's Desert Classic is the first of five tournaments in either California and Arizona over the next month-plus, and it also marks the 2019 debut of 42-time PGA Tour winner Phil Mickelson.
Let's take a look at this week's contest.
Event information
What: Desert Classic | When: Jan. 17-20
Where: La Quinta Country Club, PGA West Stadium Course, PGA West Course -- La Quinta and Palm Desert, California
Ranking the field (odds)
- Jon Rahm (13/2): Last year's winner has one finish outside the top 11 in his last five starts worldwide.
- Justin Rose (9-1): The No. 1 player in the world is an obvious No. 2 here, and the chasm between him, Rahm and the rest of the field is enormous.
- Patrick Cantlay (16-1): It's an event that disproportionately weight strokes gained on approach shots, and Cantlay is one of the best in the world here.
- Adam Hadwin (25-1): The Canadian has the best strokes gained number at this tournament in its history. He's finished T3-2nd-T6 in his last three starts here.
- Charles Howell III (20-1): He's coming in off a top 10 in Hawaii and has finished in the top 20 in each of the last three editions of this tournament.
- Luke List (33-1): He went T4-MC-T4 in three fall events and had a top 10 here two seasons ago. First event of 2019.
- Aaron Wise (28-1): He wasn't great at the Tournament of Champions, but he netted four straight top 20s in his four PGA Tour events before that.
- Andrew Putnam (28-1): Could have won last week in Hawaii and has played well here before. He's currently No. 1 on the PGA Tour in putting (which is both encouraging and worrisome because it will probably drop off at some point).
- Joaquin Niemann (55-1): If you know me and my picks, you know how much I like to ride talent. His first appearance here.
- Phil Mickelson (40-1): I have no idea what we're getting, but I do like Mickelson anywhere in the world at that number given how high his ceiling still is.
Field strength -- D: The European Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship field is significantly better than this one, but it ramps up quickly after this event with Tiger Woods' likely 2019 debut next week at Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open.
Three things to know
1. Arnold Palmer holds the event record with five wins: Mickelson and Bill Haas have an opportunity to separate themselves from the two-win club and grab second on that list of winners behind Palmer with a win in 2019.
2. The PGA West Stadium Course: It was part of the mix for this event -- which has always employed multiple courses for tournament days -- beginning in 1987. That lasted all of one year before players complained that it was too crazy and too difficult, and the PGA Tour moved the event to a variety of other courses. It reappeared, though, in 2016, and as Sean Martin pointed out here, was a much easier play in the modern era than it used to be.
3. It was 20 years ago that David Duval shot a 59 here to win: On that day, he gained fewer than two strokes putting, which is both a preposterous number and the fewest (by far) of anyone who has shot 59 in the history of the PGA Tour.
One story I'm following
Amateur Charlier Reiter is in the field again this week. Why is that notable? He might be the longest hitter of anybody playing. He's somebody about whom last year Jon Rahm said, "He hits it far, and when I mean far, I mean really far, like he can easily get it past me." Rahm finished No. 16 on the PGA Tour in driving distance in 2018 at 308.9 yards.
Past winners
- 2018: Jon Rahm
- 2017: Hudson Swafford
- 2016: Jason Dufner
- 2015: Bill Haas
- 2014: Patrick Reed
Desert Classic picks
Justin Rose
|Winner: The No. 1 player in the world hasn't played here in nearly a decade, but I'll take my chances that he'll be able to figure it out. Top 20 in 14 of his last 15 events worldwide. If he's not at least in the mix on Sunday, I would be pretty surprised. Odds: 9-1
|Top 10: Of players with more than 20 rounds played at this event, he's seventh all time in strokes gained. The tour de ATMs in January-March should continue for Howell III as he looks for his second win in four starts. Odds: 20-1
Bud Cauley
|Sleeper: Three straight top 15s at this tournament, and at that number, it's a total steal. He performed well in the fall following his car wreck at the Memorial. He made three of four cuts and notched a top 10. Odds: 80-1
-
PGA Tour DFS: Best Desert Classic lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
2019 Desert Classic odds, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the Desert Classic 10,000 times and came up with some surprises
-
Spieth inside his own head with quotes
The three-time major winner will be (should be) fine, but his week at the Sony Open left a...
-
Women receive invites to ANWA
Several amateurs saw at least part of a dream year come true recently
-
Kuchar rolls to 2nd win at Sony Open
After a win in the fall in Mexico, Kuchar gets another one in Hawaii
-
Reavie holes out record three times
One of the contenders in Honolulu blew up earlier this week in historic fashion