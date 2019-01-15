2019 Desert Classic picks, predictions, odds: Ranking the field at La Quinta Country Club

The Hawaii swing is over for another year, and attention turns back to the mainland as the PGA Tour begins its annual west coast swing into Florida and eventually into the Masters. This week's Desert Classic is the first of five tournaments in either California and Arizona over the next month-plus, and it also marks the 2019 debut of 42-time PGA Tour winner Phil Mickelson.

Let's take a look at this week's contest.

Event information

What: Desert Classic | When: Jan. 17-20

Where: La Quinta Country Club, PGA West Stadium Course, PGA West Course -- La Quinta and Palm Desert, California

Ranking the field (odds)

Jon Rahm (13/2): Last year's winner has one finish outside the top 11 in his last five starts worldwide. Justin Rose (9-1): The No. 1 player in the world is an obvious No. 2 here, and the chasm between him, Rahm and the rest of the field is enormous. Patrick Cantlay (16-1): It's an event that disproportionately weight strokes gained on approach shots, and Cantlay is one of the best in the world here. Adam Hadwin (25-1): The Canadian has the best strokes gained number at this tournament in its history. He's finished T3-2nd-T6 in his last three starts here. Charles Howell III (20-1): He's coming in off a top 10 in Hawaii and has finished in the top 20 in each of the last three editions of this tournament. Luke List (33-1): He went T4-MC-T4 in three fall events and had a top 10 here two seasons ago. First event of 2019. Aaron Wise (28-1): He wasn't great at the Tournament of Champions, but he netted four straight top 20s in his four PGA Tour events before that. Andrew Putnam (28-1): Could have won last week in Hawaii and has played well here before. He's currently No. 1 on the PGA Tour in putting (which is both encouraging and worrisome because it will probably drop off at some point). Joaquin Niemann (55-1): If you know me and my picks, you know how much I like to ride talent. His first appearance here. Phil Mickelson (40-1): I have no idea what we're getting, but I do like Mickelson anywhere in the world at that number given how high his ceiling still is.

Field strength -- D: The European Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship field is significantly better than this one, but it ramps up quickly after this event with Tiger Woods' likely 2019 debut next week at Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open.

Three things to know

1. Arnold Palmer holds the event record with five wins: Mickelson and Bill Haas have an opportunity to separate themselves from the two-win club and grab second on that list of winners behind Palmer with a win in 2019.

2. The PGA West Stadium Course: It was part of the mix for this event -- which has always employed multiple courses for tournament days -- beginning in 1987. That lasted all of one year before players complained that it was too crazy and too difficult, and the PGA Tour moved the event to a variety of other courses. It reappeared, though, in 2016, and as Sean Martin pointed out here, was a much easier play in the modern era than it used to be.

3. It was 20 years ago that David Duval shot a 59 here to win: On that day, he gained fewer than two strokes putting, which is both a preposterous number and the fewest (by far) of anyone who has shot 59 in the history of the PGA Tour.

One story I'm following

Amateur Charlier Reiter is in the field again this week. Why is that notable? He might be the longest hitter of anybody playing. He's somebody about whom last year Jon Rahm said, "He hits it far, and when I mean far, I mean really far, like he can easily get it past me." Rahm finished No. 16 on the PGA Tour in driving distance in 2018 at 308.9 yards.

Past winners

2018: Jon Rahm

2017: Hudson Swafford

2016: Jason Dufner

2015: Bill Haas

2014: Patrick Reed

Desert Classic picks