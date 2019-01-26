2019 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard: Justin Rose takes control with three-shot lead

Justin Rose put his foot down on Torrey Pines Friday afternoon, extending his lead at the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open with a second-round 66 on the South Course, after shooting a 63 on Thursday, one short of Jon Rahm's field-leading round.

Rose admitted that his gameplan included going low on the North Course, where the field was scoring more than two strokes better on average, to put himself in a good position in case the South Course got the best of him on Friday. Instead, Rose once again had one of the best rounds of the day across the entire field regardless of course and took control of the tournament.

First place -- Justin Rose (-15): There really isn't much about Rose's game that looks out of sync or out of his total control right now. While Jon Rahm and Billy Horschel -- who both shared and contended for the lead at different points in the day -- fell behind with errors late in the day, Rose separated himself from the group with steady play and got aggressive when given the opportunity.

Last place -- Seamus Power (+10): The South Course got the best of Power, who followed a 76 on Thursday with a 78 on the tougher course on Friday. Having arguably the best name in the field isn't going to be a magic ticket that will allow him to stick around for the weekend action, and Power will be headed home along with the other golfers who failed to finish at 3 under or better.

Other contenders -- Hideki Matsuyama (-12), Ryan Palmer (-10), Jon Rahm (-10), Billy Horschel (-10): It was a particularly frustrating even par round of 72 for Rahm, who showed his frustration on the course and really lost the tempo and rhythm that powered his 62 on the North Course. Matsuyama is the under-the-radar player to watch from this group heading into the weekend, coming off back-to-back 66s.

Stat of the day: Rory McIlroy had the best round of the day across the entire field with is 65 on the North Course. McIlroy started the day with multiple eagles in his first nine holes, something he hasn't done in a PGA Tour event since the 2014 Open, an event that he would go on to win.

Today was the first time @McIlroyRory had multiple eagles on the same nine in a @PGATOUR-sanctioned event since the 2014 Open. That week finished well for Rory. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) January 25, 2019

McIlroy has a real opportunity to chase down the leaders and has shown the form that suggests he can do it on the weekend. Right now, he's leading the field in strokes gained off the tee and his round on Friday showed how quickly he can move up a leaderboard when the putts start to drop.

Quote of the day: "That way!" Rickie Fowler exasperatingly hollered after a missed tee shot.

Sometimes you can't help but smile. pic.twitter.com/sA1O6vpYrl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 25, 2019

But the story gets better: Fowler had hit his second shot from another tee box, and nearly got up-and-down for an eagle after an out-of-this-world second shot.

Nearly a miracle eagle by @RickieFowler. 😱



He almost got up-and-down from the wrong tee box. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/k3Wr1aU01y — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 25, 2019

Fowler's gear for Friday caused quite a commotion, so I'll weigh in: the shirt looks good. I wouldn't be on the forefront of the untucked trend myself, but this is kind of a home game for Fowler not only with the tournament in southern California, but also as a spokesperson for the event's title sponsor. I can see why this is a week for peacocking for him, and I'll accept but choose not to participate in this casual on-course style.

Shot of the day: Let's go back to McIlroy, who one-hopped his approach shot on 16 for his second eagle of the day.

What to watch on the weekend: Will Justin Rose run away with this? The weather forecast calls for more perfect conditions and only a hint of more wind for the leaders in the afternoon. Tiger Woods will be one of the first out on the course and we'll be tracking his attempts to go low and put some pressure on the leaders after he followed up his 70 on Thursday with yet another 70 on the easier North Course on Friday.

CBS Sports was with you the entire way updating this space live with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 2 at Torrey Pines, particularly when Woods is in action.

