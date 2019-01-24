2019 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 1 highlights

The PGA Tour season officially kicks off in the fall and hosts events earlier in January, but the Farmer's Insurance Open is the closest thing we get to "opening day" style festivities in golf. It's the first tournament of the calendar that brings out most of the game's biggest stars and that field will get tested by one of the schedule's great venues, playing both the north and south courses at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California.

This year's tournament marks, among other things, Tiger Woods' 2019 debut on the PGA Tour. After snapping a five-year drought with his Tour Championship win in September (win No. 80 all-time for the Big Cat), Woods lost The Match to Phil Mickelson and finished No. 17 among the 18 competitors in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Woods' comfort at this course and in this tournament, where he already has seven wins, not counting his 2008 U.S. Open victory on the south course, makes his arrival to the tee absolute must-follow golf.

But Woods is not the only one out there this week in southern California. Jon Rahm won this event in 2017 and has been playing world-class golf so far this season, Rickie Fowler is making his debut as part of the TaylorMade family and Rory McIlroy is making his Torrey Pines debut.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this space live with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 1 at Torrey Pines, particularly when Woods is on the course. You can also watch Round 1 live all day at PGATour.com. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

