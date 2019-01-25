2019 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 2 highlights

Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth and the rest of the field at the 2019 Farmer's Insurance Open will be back out on the course on Friday looking to chase down Jon Rahm after he posted a 62 on the North Course on Thursday.

Rose, the reigning FedEx Cup champion, was steady and efficient during his round of 63 to finish the day one stroke off the lead and two strokes ahead of Spieth, who caught fire on and around the greens in one of his most impressive rounds in months with a 65. Rose and Spieth are in the same group with Billy Horschel, and after going low on the North Course they'll face the tougher South Course on Friday.

Woods felt comfortable with his game following a 2-under 70 on Thursday on the South Course. As he turns his attention to the North Course on Friday, Woods admitted that the pressure is on to shoot a great score. He could have shot a 67 or 68 on Thursday, but in order to get in the mix to win on the weekend he might have to fire a 65 or 66.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this space live with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 2 at Torrey Pines, particularly when Woods is in action.

