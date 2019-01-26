2019 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 3 highlights

At the halfway point of the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open, we have a stacked leaderboard and loads of storylines. Justin Rose leads at 15 under, but beyond him Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy are all within striking distance.

Tiger Woods sits a bit further back at 4 under, but as a seven-time champion of this tournament, it will be fascinating to see what he has in store in his first tournament of 2019. Regardless of how it plays out, this is the first event we've seen this season that's truly felt like the board could be a major championship board so the final 36 holes should be tremendous.

We'll see if Rose can hang on to the 10th victory of his PGA Tour career starting at 10:40 ET on Saturday morning as the third round of the event gets cranking.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this space live with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 3 at Torrey Pines, particularly when Woods is in action. You can also catch the featured groups on PGA Tour Live. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

