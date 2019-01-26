2019 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 3 highlights
Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3 of the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open
At the halfway point of the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open, we have a stacked leaderboard and loads of storylines. Justin Rose leads at 15 under, but beyond him Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy are all within striking distance.
Tiger Woods sits a bit further back at 4 under, but as a seven-time champion of this tournament, it will be fascinating to see what he has in store in his first tournament of 2019. Regardless of how it plays out, this is the first event we've seen this season that's truly felt like the board could be a major championship board so the final 36 holes should be tremendous.
We'll see if Rose can hang on to the 10th victory of his PGA Tour career starting at 10:40 ET on Saturday morning as the third round of the event gets cranking.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this space live with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 3 at Torrey Pines, particularly when Woods is in action. You can also catch the featured groups on PGA Tour Live. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
2019 Farmers Open Round 3 Tee Times
Woods will tee off early in hopes of playing his way into contention
-
Justin Rose takes control at Farmers
Rose holds a three-shot lead going into Saturday at Torrey Pines
-
Woods narrowly makes cut at Torrey Pines
A double-bogey on 18 was among the lowlights of Woods' second round at Torrey Pines
-
2019 PGA Merchandise Show updates
Stick with CBS Sports throughout the week for the latest from the PGA Merchandise Show
-
Woods under par in Rd. 1 at Torrey Pines
Woods may have missed a few putts on Thursday, but seems to be driving the ball well to start...
-
Rahm out in front after Rd. 1 at Torrey
Rahm smashed the North Course on Thursday with seven birdies and two eagles