2019 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 4 highlights

Justin Rose leads the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open by three strokes over Adam Scott as players get underway for the final round of the event. Just behind them is Jon Rahm with Rory McIlroy a few more back. Rose will go for the 10th win of his PGA Tour career with a healthy lead that could have been even healthier.

Rose actually led by four on the final hole on Saturday before making a bad bogey on a hole he probably should have birdied. Regardless, he's the strong favorite to secure another victory to add to his impressive career total. Given how volatile this course is and how elite this field is, though, anything can (and probably will) happen coming home on Sunday afternoon.

Win percentage on @PGATOUR by 54-hole outright lead since 2013 season began:



1 shot - 25.9%

2 shots - 40.0%

3 shots - 40.6%

4+ shots - 82.5% — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) January 26, 2019

