2019 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 4 highlights
Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4 of the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open
Justin Rose leads the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open by three strokes over Adam Scott as players get underway for the final round of the event. Just behind them is Jon Rahm with Rory McIlroy a few more back. Rose will go for the 10th win of his PGA Tour career with a healthy lead that could have been even healthier.
Rose actually led by four on the final hole on Saturday before making a bad bogey on a hole he probably should have birdied. Regardless, he's the strong favorite to secure another victory to add to his impressive career total. Given how volatile this course is and how elite this field is, though, anything can (and probably will) happen coming home on Sunday afternoon.
Rose actually led by four on the final hole on Saturday before making a bad bogey on a hole he probably should have birdied. Regardless, he's the strong favorite to secure another victory to add to his impressive career total. Given how volatile this course is and how elite this field is, though, anything can (and probably will) happen coming home on Sunday afternoon.
Farmers Insurance Open Rd. 4 tee times
Big Cat won't win, but he can still make some noise early on Sunday
Farmers Round 3 live updates, highlights
Rose holds a three-shot lead on the field despite two double bogeys in Round 3
Tiger Woods wrestles Torrey in Round 3
Big Cat couldn't get it going until late on Saturday at Torrey Pines
2019 Farmers Open Round 3 Tee Times
Woods will tee off early in hopes of playing his way into contention
Justin Rose takes control at Farmers
Rose holds a three-shot lead going into Saturday at Torrey Pines
Woods narrowly makes cut at Torrey Pines
A double-bogey on 18 was among the lowlights of Woods' second round at Torrey Pines