2019 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard, scores: Justin Rose in position for win No. 10 on Sunday

Justin Rose is lapping the field at the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open. The 54-hole leader followed his 63-66 start with a 3-under 69 on Saturday and will take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the event on Sunday. It wasn't quite as smooth as it sounds (more on that in a minute), but Rose did what he needed to do in Round 3 to potentially cruise to his 10th PGA Tour win. Let's take a look at how Round 3 played out.

First place -- Justin Rose (-18): Rose's 18-under 198 ties the 54-hole scoring record for this event (alongside Tiger Woods and Kyle Stanley), and the 69 he shot on Saturday included two (!) double bogeys and three 6s. How is that possible? Well, six birdies and an eagle more than erased those sins, but the Englishman went from first in the field in approach shots on Friday to 64th on Saturday. He was saved by the putter in Round 3, but will he need the same magic in Round 4, and if so, will he get it?

Last place -- Morgan Hoffmann (+3): There are only a couple of golfers over par, and after firing a 7-over 79 on Saturday, Hoffmann is at the bottom of the list. He'll need to shoot around a 53 to have a shot at catching Rose on Sunday.

Other contenders -- Adam Scott (-15), Jon Rahm (-14), Doug Ghim (-13), Talor Gooch (-12), Rory McIlroy (-11), Hideki Matsuyama (-11): McIlroy all but said that everyone is playing for second place after his round on Saturday. However, if Rose fades with something like a 75 there's a pretty impressive (and diverse!) array of characters ready to pounce. Ghim and Gooch were really strong amateurs, Rahm is a former champ here and McIlroy and Scott are making their Torrey debuts. Somebody in here has the juice to do what Scott did on Saturday and drop a 65 or 66 as they try and chase down Rose.

What did Tiger Woods do? Woods played pretty weakly for the first 16 holes but closed nicely with two birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to shoot a 1-under 71. Still, at 5 under, he's 13 back of Rose, and his only real goal for Sunday should be to climb into the top 20 or top 25 (which is right where he finished last year).

Who had a great day? Adam Scott shot a 7-under 65 on a day when only four players were better than 4 under for the round. He went out in 30 (!) with a bogey (!) and gained five strokes on approach shots (see below). Scott also birdied all four of the par 5s on the day and now has a chance for win No. 14 of his career.

Stat of the day: Is this good?

Adam Scott led the field today in approach shot proximity to the hole at 23'3". He hit TEN approach shots inside 20 feet today. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) January 26, 2019

Shot of the day: Jordan Spieth somehow shot even-par 72 with three birdies and an eagle. I'm still trying to figure out how he did that, but the eagle was a gem.

Quote of the day: "Justin must be doing something really good because I'm not even close." -- Adam Scott

One thing I loved: I'm not surprised that Spieth -- certainly the alpha in this relationship and in the broader golf context -- was the one to hug it out with Patrick Reed and not the other way around. I guess in a perfect world I would prefer more "yeah those guys don't really like each other" rivalries, but this is a fun alternative.

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed.



Hugging it out. pic.twitter.com/NiMx9IawC1 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2019

Tweet of the day: This was incredible.

“I know it was you, Patrick...” pic.twitter.com/Fg8ZFTdUDE — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) January 26, 2019

What to watch on Sunday: The stat below astonished me. Rose is trying to join Sergio Garcia and McIlroy as arguably the best PGA Tour-playing Europeans of the last 75 years. He'll have a nice cushion to get win No. 10, but on this course (and in this field), nothing is guaranteed. Rose proved that on Saturday as he hit one in the drink on the par-5 18th. With an opportunity to make a four-stroke lead five, he instead made it three and offered a little Saturday evening hope to everybody else in the field.

With a win tomorrow, Justin Rose would join Rory and Sergio as the only European players with double-digit @PGATOUR wins since World War II. #FarmersInsuranceOpen — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) January 26, 2019

