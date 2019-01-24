2019 Farmers Insurance Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open live this week
Golf takes center stage in the sports world for the first (but not last) time this year as the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open gets underway in La Jolla, California. Tiger Woods will make his debut, and this elite field will include Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele.
This tournament has produced a boatload of awesome showdowns and great memories over the years (not to mention seven Woods' wins) and expectations are as high as ever with Spieth and McIlroy (two guys who don't normally play here) in the mix.
I'm fired up about what should be an awesome week of golf in a gorgeous locale as 2019 hurtles toward the heart of the season with the Masters just around the bend.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 9 a.m.
Featured groups: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 11:30 a.m.
Featured groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 11:30 a.m.
Featured groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
