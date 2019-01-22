2019 Farmers Insurance Open odds: Surprising picks from computer model that nailed four golf majors

A new year brings new opportunities for bettors to cash in huge on the PGA Tour. The 2019 Farmers Insurance Open, which tees off Thursday from Torrey Pines Golf Course, features a full field of golfers looking to get the new year started with a victory. Amateur and professional bettors alike will be tuned in to the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open, which features big names like Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. Rahm, the 2017 champion, enters this week's event as the Vegas favorite with 10-1 odds, followed closely by Justin Rose (14-1), Jason Day (14-1), Rory McIlory (14-1) and Tiger Woods (14-1) in the latest 2019 Farmers Insurance Open odds. Before locking in any 2019 Farmers Insurance Open picks and predictions of your own or entering any PGA Tour DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check out the predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has also been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was all over Rahm (12-1) at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the 2018 CJ Cup earlier this season. Anyone who has followed the model is up big.

Now that the field for the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Rory McIlroy, a four-time major champion and one of the Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top five.

Thus far in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season, McIlroy finished T54 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and then T4 earlier this month at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Although he has 14 career PGA Tour victories, he has only finished on top of the leaderboard once since 2017, which was at the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Also, McIlroy enters this week's tournament ranked outside the top 150 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (72.284) and birdie average (3.88). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field than the 14-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Patrick Reed, a 40-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Reed has already played a few tour-recognized events on the 2018-19 PGA Tour calendar and he has a pair of top-15 finishes at the World Golf Championship-HSBC Champions and Sony Open. Now, he's returning to play the Farmers Insurance Open after finishing T23 at this event last year.

Torrey Pines features bentgrass greens, which is where Reed's incredible short game could be extremely valuable. Reed finished second on tour in strokes gained around the green last season and if he can find his touch around the green this week, the course will yield birdie opportunities that will give the reigning Masters champion a chance to be in contention.

Also, the model says three additional golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title.

Jon Rahm 10-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Jason Day 14-1

Justin Rose 14-1

Tony Finau 18-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Marc Leishman 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Gary Woodland 28-1

Jordan Spieth 28-1

Cameron Champ 33-1

Charles Howell III 33-1

Alex Noren 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Brandt Snedeker 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1