2019 Farmers Insurance Open tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts in Round 2

The featured groups and tee times are out for this week's Farmers Insurance Open, and in the least surprising that has ever happened in golf history, Tiger Woods is prominently involved. In his first event of the calendar year, Woods will play with Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele on Thursday and Friday.

Woods has won this tournament seven times, and including his U.S. Open win in 2008 has won on this course a preposterous eight times. Schauffele comes in having won both the WGC-HSBC Champions and Sentry Tournament of Champions in the 2018-19 season. He's arguably the hottest player on the PGA Tour.

Below are the featured groups and the times they'll be teeing off in Round 2, but for the full list of tee times, click here.

All times Eastern

Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day, Jon Rahm -- 1:30 p.m.



Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth -- 1 : 40 p.m.

: Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott -- 12:20 p.m.



Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau -- 12:30 p.m.



All four of these featured groups will be shown on PGA Tour live throughout their first two rounds. Between the 16 players listed here, six of the last seven Farmers Insurance Open champions are accounted for. Both Snedeker and Day have won the event twice (to go with Tiger's seven), and Day was the 2018 champion.