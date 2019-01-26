2019 Farmers Insurance Open tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts Round 3
Woods will tee off early in hopes of playing his way into contention
Justin Rose has done his best to distance himself from the field at the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, carrying a three-stroke lead into Saturday's third round after shooting a 66 on Friday.
Rose (-15) will be in the final pairing of the day with Hideki Matsuyama (-12) and Ryan Palmer (-10), set to tee off at 12:40 p.m. ET. All of the field will be playing on the South Course for Saturday and Sunday after playing 18 holes on both the North Course and the South Course in the first two days of the tournament. They will, however, be teeing off the 1st and 10th and playing in threesomes.
Among the notable groups beyond the leaders is a pairing of Jordan Spieth with Patrick Reed and John Chin, set for 11:10 a.m. ET. While the former Ryder Cup pairing is teeing off on No. 1, Tiger Woods will be starting his third round at the same time on No. 10 along with Scott Stallings and Mackenzie Hughes. Rory McIlroy, Si Woo Kim and Sangmoon Bae -- all still in the mix despite being more than five strokes back -- will tee off from No. 1 shortly before the leaders at 12:20 p.m. ET.
Check out the full tee times and pairings for Saturday's third round action below.
All times Eastern
- 10:40 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Luke List, Rickie Fowler (No. 1)
- 10:40 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Xander Schauffele, Martin Laird (No. 10)
- 10:50 a.m. -- Jason Day, Scott Brown, Julian Etulain (No. 1)
- 10:50 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Nick Taylor, C.T. Pan (No. 10)
- 11:00 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Braden Thornberry, Sam Ryder (No. 1)
- 11:00 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Ben Silverman, Morgan Hoffman (No. 10)
- 11:10 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, John Chin, Patrick Reed (No. 1)
- 11:10 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, Mackenzie Hughes, Tiger Woods (No. 10)
- 11:20 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Jonas Blixt, Russell Knox (No. 1)
- 11:20 a.m. -- Sean O'Hair, J.T. Poston, Sebastian Munoz (No. 10)
- 11:30 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Brandon Hagy, Beau Hossler (No. 1)
- 11:30 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Smith (No. 10)
- 11:40 a.m. -- Adam Svensson, Hank Lebioda, Talor Gooch (No. 1)
- 11:40 a.m. -- Grayson Murray, Nick Watney, Rory Sabbatini (No. 10)
- 11:50 a.m. -- Doug Ghim, Wyndahm Clark, Robert Streb (No. 1)
- 11:50 a.m. -- Nicholas Lindheim, Chris Thompson, Shawn Stefani (No. 10)
- 12:00 p.m. -- Bud Cauley, John Huh, Charles Howell III (No. 1)
- 12:00 p.m. -- Sung Kang, Ryan Blaum, John Senden (No. 10)
- 12:10 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns (No. 1)
- 12:10 p.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Marc Leishman, Kevin Tway (No. 10)
- 12:20 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Sangmoon Bae, Rory McIlroy (No. 1)
- 12:20 p.m. -- Trey Mullinax, Stephan Jaeger, Brandt Snedeker (No. 10)
- 12:30 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel, Joel Dahmen (No. 1)
- 12:30 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Matt Jones, Jim Knous (No. 10)
- 12:40 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Palmer (No. 1)
- 12:40 p.m. -- Adam Schenk, Cameron Davis (No. 10)
