2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs odds, format: Brooks Koepka the favorite, but Tiger Woods has a chance
Here's how the next three weeks of the FedEx Cup Playoffs could play out
The 2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs here, and they are shorter than ever. That's right, the PGA Tour has cut the playoff slate by 25 percent, and now we're in a three-week sprint to the finish line with more money than you can imagine waiting on the other side.
The Northern Trust this week kick-starts the festivities before the BMW Championship bridges the path to a revamped Tour Championship to end August and the new condensed schedule. There are plenty of differences between last year's playoffs and this year's playoffs, and we should dive into a few of them before discussing who could walk away with the $15 million bonus at East Lake.
Format changes
FedEx ponied up some extra dough for the ending to the PGA Tour's season, which sweetens the pot for everybody. But that's not the only benefit for players. They also don't have to play as much as they used to as one week of the playoffs has been sliced off. Here's a list of the changes with the strangest, most curious one at the end.
|2018 Playoffs
|2019 Playoffs
Events
4
3
Field
125 cut to 70*
70 cut to 30*
|Bonus money
|$35 million
|$60 million
|Winner's purse
|$10 million
|$15 million
* The field is cut after the first event, The Northern Trust.
The field of 30 at the Tour Championship starts with pre-determined score (leader of FedEx Cup at -10, second place at -8 and so on all the way down to the bottom five, who will start at even par). Nobody really knows how it will play out. Who cares, though?! If I can watch Justin Thomas start six in the hole down to Brooks Koepka and try to run him down from behind for $15 million, I say we're all winners.
Handicapping the field
There are really three groups here contending for the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup. Only two golfers have ever started outside the top 20 going into the FedEx Cup Playoffs and still gone on to win the FedEx Cup. With fewer events, it will now be even harder to make up ground.
|Golfer
|FedEx Cup Rank
|Odds
Brooks Koepka
1
2-1
Rory McIlroy
2
6-1
Dustin Johnson
7
9-1
There's a pretty clear and easy top three here. McIlroy and Johnson have played better overall golf for longer periods of time this year, but Koepka is also the best player in the world when all the players in the world are playing at the highest level. His 2-1 number is a little ridiculous, though, and I actually think D.J. is a better bet here. Still, this feels like Koepka's playoffs to lose.
|Golfer
|FedEx Cup Rank
|Odds
Matt Kuchar
3
14-1
Xander Schauffele
4
14-1
Justin Rose
11
16-1
Patrick Cantlay
6
16-1
|Justin Thomas
|17
|20-1
|Rickie Fowler
|13
|20-1
Jon Rahm
10
20-1
Gary Woodland
5
30-1
Webb Simpson
9
40-1
|Paul Casey
|8
|50-1
It won't be all that difficult to catch Koepka early on because of how much a win is worth over the next two weeks. Koepka has 2,887 points going into the playoffs, and winning an event is worth 2,000. If Koepka does his usual "this kinda matters but kinda not" thing for too long, somebody like Rahm, Cantlay or Rose could run him down in a hurry. Couple of interesting notes here: Woodland's wife just gave birth to twins, and Casey is actually sitting out the first event this week at Liberty National.
|Golfer
|FedEx Cup Rank
|Odds
|Tiger Woods
|28
|25-1
Bryson DeChambeau
18
30-1
Tony Finau
16
40-1
Tommy Fleetwood
19
40-1
Adam Scott
21
60-1
Tiger is complicated because he's been pretty lousy since the Masters, but he also won the Tour Championship last year. He's the lowest guy in the FedEx Cup standings currently on my list, and I'm mostly just including in him out of fear that he found a little inspiration after the Open Championship. Scott is my favorite sleeper. He's currently No. 4 in strokes gained, hasn't won and is the last golfer to win a PGA Tour event at Liberty National (site of the first playoff event).
What to expect from Tiger Woods
Here are Tiger's finishes following his win in April at the Masters: MC, T9, T21, MC
Any combination of any of those over the next three weeks, and he'll struggle just to make the Tour Championship, much less contend for it. His struggles have been myriad and well-documented, but maybe a return to the U.S. and some warmer weather will benefit him. He's really only played one warm-weather event this summer, and that was The Memorial Tournament where he finished T9. That's overly simplistic, surely, but it might not be as much of a reach as you think.
Regardless, Woods has played just one Tour Championship in the last five years, and that was last year when he won it over Rory McIlroy in the final pairing of the final round of the season. If the Tour Championship started today, though, he'd start 10 strokes down to Koepka, which in his prime would have been a difficult to obstacle to overcome. Now? It's a wild improbability. So for Woods, there is much work to be done over the next few weeks to get himself in a better position for East Lake.
-
The Northern Trust 2019 odds, picks
SportsLine simulated The Northern Trust 10,000 times and came up with some surprises
-
Wyndham grades: Poston bogey-free in win
It took a bogey-free week from Poston to take the last event of the regular season
-
An takes lead into final round in N.C.
An will look to hold off Webb Simpson and Brice Garnett for the crown in Greensboro on Sun...
-
How to watch the 2019 Wyndham Champ.
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Wyndham Championship live this week
-
An takes solo lead at Wyndham
An will take the one-stroke lead into the weekend in Greensboro
-
Spieth chases lead at Wyndham in Rd. 1
Greensboro was, as it almost always is, full of mid-60s scores on Thursday afternoon