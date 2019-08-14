2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Surprising BMW Championship picks, odds, predictions from advanced model that nailed six majors

Patrick Reed had just three top-10 finishes on the PGA schedule, but with 2,000 points going to the winner of each event in the 2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs, he has now surged from No. 50 in the standings to No. 2 following his victory at the Northern Trust. Reed can close the 206-point gap to leader Brooks Koepka with another strong showing at Thursday's 2019 BMW Championship, but another surprising winner could shake up the PGA standings in a major way heading into the final event. The latest 2019 BMW Championship odds list Koepka as the co-favorite with Rory McIlroy at 8-1. Reed, fresh off his victory, joins Tommy Fleetwood at 25-1. Seven other 2019 BMW Championship contenders, including Jon Rahm (12-1), Dustin Johnson (14-1) and Justin Thomas (14-1) are also going off at lower than 25-1. Tiger Woods, who arrived at Medinah Country Club on Tuesday, is 45-1 to win it all this week. With only the top 70 golfers in the standings eligible for this event, and just the top 30 making next week's finals, you'll want to see the 2019 BMW Championship picks and PGA predictions from the proven golf model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 BMW Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Koepka, a four-time major winner and the top favorite to win it all this week, makes a strong push but falls short of winning the title. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in a loaded 2019 BMW Championship field.

The No. 1 player in the world enters the BMW Championship 2019 as the FedEx Cup points leader after an impressive season that saw him register the most wins on Tour. Kopeka also earned eight top-10 finishes this season and finished in the top five in all four majors.

Despite his dominant season, Koepka has never finished on top of the leaderboard in a FedEx Cup Playoff event and has struggled mightily at the BMW Championship in recent years, finishing 19th or worse in three of his last four starts. Plus, Koepka has had trouble finding the fairway off the tee this season. In fact, he enters this week's FedEx Cup Playoffs 2019 stop ranked 85th in driving accuracy percentage (63.04), which could cause major trouble at Medinah.

Another surprise: Patrick Cantlay, a 16-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 27-year-old Cantlay, who enters the BMW Championship 2019 ranked No. 6 in the FedEx Cup Standings and ninth in the world, turned in a solid performance at the Northern Trust, firing four rounds of 70 or lower on his way to a 12th place finish. That run kept him in contention for the overall 2019 FedEx Cup title.

Cantlay's consistent play has been a major factor in why he's so high in the standings. He's recorded eight top-10 performances this season and an impressive 15 top-25 finishes. He's finished outside the top 25 just twice since the start of April. His average driving distance (304.9 yards) has kept him in favorable distances, and with a sand-save percentage of 58 percent, he's shown the ability to escape trouble when needed. He has all the tools needed to make a run up the 2019 BMW Championship leaderboard this week.

Also, the model says three other golfers with odds of 16-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the second tournament of the FedEx Cup Playoffs 2019? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full 2019 BMW Championship projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors heading into the weekend, and find out.

Brooks Koepka 8-1

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Dustin Johnson 14-1

Justin Rose 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Adam Scott 20-1

Webb Simpson 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Patrick Reed 25-1

Paul Casey 33-1

Rickie Fowler 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Jordan Spieth 33-1

Tony Finau 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Xander Schauffele 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 45-1

Tiger Woods 45-1

Jason Day 50-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Ian Poulter 50-1