2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Surprising BMW Championship picks, odds, predictions from proven model that nailed six majors

Round 2 of the 2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs takes place this week in the Windy City, as the historic Medinah Country Club outside Chicago hosts the 2019 BMW Championship. Tiger Woods is still entered in the 70-player field despite withdrawing from last week's Northern Trust with an oblique strain, but that could certainly change by the time Thursday's 2019 BMW Championship tee times roll around. Although Woods is a question mark this week, current World No. 2 Dustin Johnson isn't at 14-1 BMW Championship odds. So too are FedEx Cup points leader Brooks Koepka and superstar Rory McIlroy, who have combined to win five PGA Tour events this year and are the Vegas co-favorites at 8-1 in the latest BMW Championship odds 2019. Also keep an eye on former Masters champion Patrick Reed, who won the Northern Trust last weekend and is listed at 25-1. Before locking in any 2019 BMW Championship picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, look at the PGA Tour predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 BMW Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Koepka, a four-time major winner and the top favorite to win it all this week, makes a strong push but falls short of winning the title. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in a loaded 2019 BMW Championship field.

The No. 1 player in the world enters the BMW Championship 2019 as the FedEx Cup points leader after an impressive season that saw him register the most wins on Tour. Kopeka also earned eight top-10 finishes this season and finished in the top five in all four majors.

Despite his dominant season, Koepka has never finished on top of the leaderboard in a FedEx Cup Playoff event and has struggled mightily at the BMW Championship in recent years, finishing 19th or worse in three of his last four starts. Plus, Koepka has had trouble finding the fairway off the tee this season. In fact, he enters this week's FedEx Cup Playoffs 2019 stop ranked 85th in driving accuracy percentage (63.04), which could cause major trouble at Medinah.

Another surprise: Hideki Matsuyama, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Although Matsuyama has yet to add to his six PGA Tour wins this season, he is trending upward heading into the 2019 BMW Championship, recording a sixth place finish at the Memorial and a seventh place run at the 3M Open already this season. Matsuyama opened with twin 68s at last week's Northern Trust, hinting at fine form before faltering with 70 and 72 over the weekend to finish 30th.

Matsuyama's main strength this season has been consistency. He has only missed two cuts in 22 starts and is among the Tour's leaders in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green (seventh) and Strokes Gained: Approaching the Green (eighth). Those two stats bode well for Matsuyama this week at tree-lined Medinah. Matsuyama is also at his best when his putter is hot. His birdie average of 4.24 per round (12th on Tour), and 69.898 scoring average (16th on a Tour) reflect an underrated flatstick in 2019.

Brooks Koepka 8-1

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Dustin Johnson 14-1

Justin Rose 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Adam Scott 20-1

Webb Simpson 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Patrick Reed 25-1

Paul Casey 33-1

Rickie Fowler 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Jordan Spieth 33-1

Tony Finau 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Xander Schauffele 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 45-1

Tiger Woods 45-1

Jason Day 50-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Ian Poulter 50-1