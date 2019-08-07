2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Surprising picks, Northern Trust odds, predictions from advanced model that nailed six majors

The 2019 PGA Tour season has reached its final leg with the 2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs taking place over the next three weeks. It all begins at the 2019 Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J on Thursday. The top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings will battle with the top 70 earning their way into the BMW Championship, and then the top 30 that week getting into the Tour Championship. As you would expect, it's a star-studded field and Brooks Koepka is the favorite at 8-1 in the latest 2019 Northern Trust odds. Koepka is the only three-time winner on tour this year and he just earned a $2 million bonus for being in first place in the standings entering the playoffs. Rory McIlroy (10-1) is second in the standings and he's the only other player in the field with odds of 10-1 or shorter. But before you make your 2019 Northern Trust picks, be sure to check out the PGA Tour predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Northern Trust field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Koepka, a four-time major winner and the top favorite to win it all this week, makes a strong push but falls short of capturing the title.

The No. 1 player in the world enters the Northern Trust 2019 as the FedEx Cup points leader after an impressive season that saw him register the most wins on Tour. Koepka also earned eight top-10 finishes this season and made the top five in all four majors.

Despite his dominant season, Koepka has failed to land on top of the leaderboard in back-to-back tournaments throughout his career. In fact, he's finished in the top 15 just once in the last two years after winning his previous start. Plus, Koepka has had trouble finding the fairway off the tee this season. He enters the first tournament of the FedEx Cup 2019 ranked 96th in driving accuracy percentage (62.39), which could cause trouble at Liberty National. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Schauffele, Matt Kuchar, McIlroy and Koepka were the only four players to win multiple events on tour and he currently sits in fourth in the FedEx Cup standings 2019 behind just the three aforementioned players with multiple wins. Schauffele's two wins came early in the season at the WGC-HSBC Champions and the Sentry Tournament of Champions, but he also finished second at the 2019 Masters and third at the 2019 U.S. Open. He's made sure that he's entering the FedEx Cup Playoffs 2019 well-rested after playing just three events in the last two months.

Liberty National sits on New York Harbor and is unprotected from the wind, placing a particular premium on ball striking. That bodes extremely well for Schauffele, who ranks 44th on tour in strokes-gained on approach per round (0.355). He's particularly strong with a wedge in his hand, ranking seventh in proximity to hole from 75-100 yards and 13th from 50-75 yards. With small, undulating greens, Schauffele's ability to control distance and spin from inside 100 yards should be a huge advantage.

Also, the model says four other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the first tournament of the FedEx Cup Playoffs 2019? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Northern Trust leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors heading into the weekend, and find out.

Brooks Koepka 8-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Dustin Johnson 16-1

Webb Simpson 16-1

Jon Rahm 18-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Tiger Woods 22-1

Justin Thomas 22-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Jason Day 33-1

Collin Morikawa 33-1

Xander Schauffele 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Francesco Molinari 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Byeong Hun-An 50-1

Bryson DeChambeau 50-1

Tony Finau 50-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Patrick Reed 50-1

Jordan Spieth 50-1