2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Surprising picks, Northern Trust odds, predictions from model that nailed six majors

The 2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs get underway this week as the world's top golfers compete at The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. The 2019 Northern Trust will feature the top 125 players in the PGA standings looking to secure valuable points in the first of three events in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Brooks Koepka is coming off a dominant victory at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and has finished on top of the leaderboard three times this season already, which is why he's going off as the Vegas favorite at 8-1 in the latest 2019 Northern Trust odds. He's followed closely by a slew of proven winners including Rory McIlroy (10-1), Dustin Johnson (16-1), Webb Simpson (16-1), Jon Rahm (18-1), Justin Rose (20-1) and Tiger Woods (22-1). Before locking in any 2019 Northern Trust picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, see the golf predictions from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Northern Trust field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Koepka, a four-time major winner and the top favorite to win it all this week, makes a strong push but falls short of capturing the title.

The No. 1 player in the world enters the Northern Trust 2019 as the FedEx Cup points leader after an impressive season that saw him register the most wins on Tour. Kopeka also earned eight top-10 finishes this season and made the top five in all four majors.

Despite his dominant season, Koepka has failed to land on top of the leaderboard in back-to-back tournaments throughout his career. In fact, he's finished in the top 15 just once in the last two years after winning his previous start. Plus, Koepka has had trouble finding the fairway off the tee this season. He enters the first tournament of the FedEx Cup 2019 ranked 96th in driving accuracy percentage (62.39), which could cause trouble at Liberty National. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Schauffele has been red-hot this season. He's recorded two victories and five top-10 finishes and comes to the Northern Trust 2019 full of confidence. In fact, he ranks in the top 25 on the PGA Tour in birdie average (4.14) and scoring average (69.814). He has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 Northern Trust leaderboard in short order.

Also, the model says four other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the first tournament of the FedEx Cup Playoffs 2019? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Northern Trust leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors heading into the weekend, and find out.

Brooks Koepka 8-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Dustin Johnson 16-1

Webb Simpson 16-1

Jon Rahm 18-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Tiger Woods 22-1

Justin Thomas 22-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Jason Day 33-1

Collin Morikawa 33-1

Xander Schauffele 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Francesco Molinari 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Byeong Hun-An 50-1

Bryson DeChambeau 50-1

Tony Finau 50-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Patrick Reed 50-1

Jordan Spieth 50-1