2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Tour Championship picks, odds, predictions from model that nailed six majors

The final tournament of the PGA season tees off on Thursday as the world's top golfers compete at the 2019 Tour Championship, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. The 2019 Tour Championship field will feature the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings competing for the coveted $15 million prize. Justin Thomas, who secured his 10th PGA Tour victory last week at the BMW Championship, now sits in first place in the FedEx Cup standings and enters East Lake as the Vegas favorite to lift the trophy at 9-4 in the latest 2019 Tour Championship odds. Thomas is followed closely by a slew of proven winners including Brooks Koepka (5-1), Patrick Cantlay (5-1), Rory McIlroy (9-1), Patrick Reed (16-1) and Jon Rahm (16-1). Before locking in any 2019 Tour Championship picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, scope out the predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

Now that the 2019 Tour Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Koepka, a four-time major winner and one of the top Vegas favorites to win it all this week, makes a strong push but falls short of winning the title.

The No. 1 player in the world fell out of the No. 1 slot in the FedEx Cup standings following the BMW Championship, where he finished 24th. The seven-time PGA Tour winner had a record season, registering the most wins on Tour while also earning eight top-10 finishes, which included landing in the top five in all four majors.

Despite his dominant season, Koepka will begin the TOUR Championship 2019 three FedEx strokes behind leader Justin Thomas. That doesn't bode well for a player who's never finished on top of the leaderboard at a FedEx Cup Playoff event. Plus, Koepka has had trouble finding the fairway off the tee this season. He enters the final tournament of the season ranked 96th in driving accuracy percentage (62.50), which could cause major trouble at East Lake. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in a loaded 2019 Tour Championship field.

Another surprise: Webb Simpson, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Simpson has been red-hot in recent weeks. The 34-year-old has recorded runner-up finishes in two of his last four starts and he'll enter this week's tournament full of confidence, ranking in the top three on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.304). He has the tools and track record needed to climb the 2019 Tour Championship leaderboard quickly.

Justin Thomas 9-4

Brooks Koepka 5-1

Patrick Cantlay 5-1

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Patrick Reed 16-1

Webb Simpson 20-1

Dustin Johnson 25-1

Xander Schauffele 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Justin Rose 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Tony Finau 45-1

Matt Kuchar 45-1

Rickie Fowler 50-1

Paul Casey 66-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Tommy Fleetwood 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1