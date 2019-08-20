2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Tour Championship picks, odds, predictions from proven model that nailed six majors

Qualifying for the season-ending FedEx Cup event, the 2019 Tour Championship, is a major accomplishment for any professional golfer. This week at East Lake Golf Club, all eyes will be on Brooks Kopeka, who won the PGA Championship in May. The No. 1 golfer in the world is one of the top favorites in the latest 2019 Tour Championship odds at 5-1 and begins at 7-under par as part of the revamped scoring system in the finale of the 2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs. The top-ranked player in the world has plenty of motivation and will start three strokes behind Justin Thomas, who begins at 10-under and is the overall Tour Championship 2019 favorite at 9-4. Thomas rose to the top due to his dominant performance at last week's BMW Championship, where his 25-under was good for a three-shot victory. Also in the 2019 Tour Championship field are stars like Patrick Cantlay (5-1) at 8-under. Patrick Reed (16-1) at 6-under, and Rory McIlroy (9-1) at 5-under. Who will win the $15 million up for grabs when the 2019 Tour Championship tee times start on Thursday at 11:45 a.m. ET? Don't lock down your 2019 Tour Championship picks before seeing the projected leaderboard and golf predictions from the model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Tour Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Koepka, a four-time major winner and one of the top Vegas favorites to win it all this week, makes a strong push but falls short of winning the title.

The No. 1 player in the world fell out of the No. 1 slot in the FedEx Cup standings following the BMW Championship, where he finished 24th. The seven-time PGA Tour winner had a record season, registering the most wins on Tour while also earning eight top-10 finishes, which included landing in the top five in all four majors.

Despite his dominant season, Koepka will begin the TOUR Championship 2019 three FedEx strokes behind leader Justin Thomas. That doesn't bode well for a player who's never finished on top of the leaderboard at a FedEx Cup Playoff event. Plus, Koepka has had trouble finding the fairway off the tee this season. He enters the final tournament of the season ranked 96th in driving accuracy percentage (62.50), which could cause major trouble at East Lake. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in a loaded 2019 Tour Championship field.

Another surprise: Hideki Matsuyama, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Matsuyama (33-1) had a strong week at the BMW Championship, recording two 63s en route to a third-place finish at 20-under par and a spot in the Tour Championship 2019. Matsuyama's 63 on Sunday gave quite a scare to Thomas, as it drew him to within one stroke of the lead before the latter pulled away for the win.

Matsuyama begins this week at East Lake at 3-under par in the revamped Tour Championship scoring system, the same number as Gary Woodland, Tony Finau, Adam Scott and Dustin Johnson. The 27-year-old Japanese star recorded his best FedEx Cup performance in 2017, a season that saw him take down the WGC-HSBC Champions, Hero World Challenge, Phoenix Open, and WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Although Matsuyama has yet to record a victory this season, he has been strong in spots. He has two third-place finishes in 23 starts, six top-10s and has made 21 cuts, a 91 percent success rate. He has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 Tour Championship leaderboard in short order.

Also, the model says three other golfers with Tour Championship odds 2019 of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the final tournament of the FedEx Cup Playoffs 2019? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Tour Championship leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors heading into the weekend, and find out.

Justin Thomas 9-4

Brooks Koepka 5-1

Patrick Cantlay 5-1

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Patrick Reed 16-1

Webb Simpson 20-1

Dustin Johnson 25-1

Xander Schauffele 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Justin Rose 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Tony Finau 45-1

Matt Kuchar 45-1

Rickie Fowler 50-1

Paul Casey 66-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Tommy Fleetwood 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Brandt Snedeker 125-1

Marc Leishman 200-1

Louis Oosthuizen 200-1

Sungjae Im 200-1

Corey Conner 250-1

Bryson DeChambeau 250-1

Charles Howell III 250-1

Jason Kokrak 250-1

Chez Reavie 250-1

Lucas Glover 350-1