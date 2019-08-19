2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Tour Championship picks, odds, predictions from same model that nailed six majors

The final stop on the long and winding road that is the PGA Tour comes this week, as historic East Lake Golf Club outside Atlanta hosts the 2019 Tour Championship. The top 30 point-earners in the FedEx Cup standings advanced to East Lake, with the field whittled down from 70 heading into last week's BMW Championship. No player in the 2019 Tour Championship field comes in on a bigger roll than Justin Thomas, who cruised to victory last week at Medinah Country Club with a score of 25-under for a three-shot victory. For the 2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs, the confusing point projections from years past are gone, as the Tour has revamped the scoring process by giving all 30 players "starting strokes." Their performance during the four-day Tour Championship 2019 will then be added for a final score. Thomas comes into East Lake as the 9-4 favorite in the latest 2019 Tour Championship odds and begins the event at 10-under. Patrick Cantlay (5-1) begins the Tour Championship at 8-under, Brooks Koepka (5-1) at 7-under, Patrick Reed (16-1) at 6-under and Rory McIlroy (9-1) at 5-under. The way to win the $15 million FedEx Cup first place prize is simple: take down the 2019 Tour Championship. Before locking in your 2019 Tour Championship picks and FedEx Cup predictions, see the projected leaderboard from the proven golf model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Tour Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Koepka, a four-time major winner and one of the top Vegas favorites to win it all this week, makes a strong push but falls short of winning the title.

The No. 1 player in the world fell out of the No. 1 slot in the FedEx Cup standings following the BMW Championship, where he finished 24th. The seven-time PGA Tour winner had a record season, registering the most wins on Tour while also earning eight top-10 finishes, which included landing in the top five in all four majors.

Despite his dominant season, Koepka will begin the TOUR Championship 2019 three FedEx strokes behind leader Justin Thomas. That doesn't bode well for a player who's never finished on top of the leaderboard at a FedEx Cup Playoff event. Plus, Koepka has had trouble finding the fairway off the tee this season. He enters the final tournament of the season ranked 96th in driving accuracy percentage (62.50), which could cause major trouble at East Lake. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in a loaded 2019 Tour Championship field.

Another surprise: Dustin Johnson, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Along with Gary Woodland, Tony Finau, Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, Johnson begins play on Thursday at 3-under par. Currently armed with an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 2, Johnson's recent pedestrian play is the reason he is priced as high as he is. The winner of the WGC-Mexico Championship earlier this year for his 20th career PGA Tour victory, Johnson has made 17 of 18 cuts this season, along with two runner-up finishes for over $5.5 million total.

Johnson has come close to winning the FedEx Cup before, finishing second in 2016 in a year that also saw him take down the U.S. Open. He has qualified for his 11th Tour Championship, the most by a single player in the FedEx Cup era. Ranked fifth in driving distance at 311.7 yards and fifth in total strokes gained at 1.670, Johnson is a threat to win every time he tees it up. Look for him to rise up the 2019 Tour Championship leaderboard starting Thursday.

Also, the model says three other golfers with Tour Championship odds 2019 of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the final tournament of the FedEx Cup Playoffs 2019? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Tour Championship leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors heading into the weekend, and find out.

Justin Thomas 9-4

Brooks Koepka 5-1

Patrick Cantlay 5-1

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Patrick Reed 16-1

Webb Simpson 20-1

Dustin Johnson 25-1

Xander Schauffele 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Justin Rose 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Tony Finau 45-1

Matt Kuchar 45-1

Rickie Fowler 50-1

Paul Casey 66-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Tommy Fleetwood 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Brandt Snedeker 125-1

Marc Leishman 200-1

Louis Oosthuizen 200-1

Sungjae Im 200-1

Corey Conner 250-1

Bryson DeChambeau 250-1

Charles Howell III 250-1

Jason Kokrak 250-1

Chez Reavie 250-1

Lucas Glover 350-1