2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Tour Championship picks, odds, predictions from top model that nailed six majors

Tiger Woods won't be able to defend his title at the 2019 Tour Championship after failing to crack the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings. Instead, Justin Thomas will look to carry his momentum from his victory last week at the BMW Championship into East Lake Golf Club, which has hosted the Tour Championship every year since 2004. Under the new format, Thomas will start the Tour Championship 2019 at 10-under par, with Patrick Cantlay, who catapulted up the FedEx Cup standings after a runner-up finish last week, teeing off at 8-under. Thomas and Cantlay have one of the latest 2019 Tour Championship tee times at 2:05 p.m. ET on Thursday. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka, the No. 1 player in the world, will start in third place at 7-under in the final event of the 2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs and look to secure the $15 million prize after finishing outside the top 20 in his last two PGA Tour starts. The latest 2019 Tour Championship odds list Thomas as the Vegas favorite at 9-4, with Cantlay (5-1) and Koepka (5-1) close behind. Five other contenders, including Rory McIlroy (9-1), Patrick Reed (16-1), Jon Rahm (16-1), Webb Simpson (20-1) and Dustin Johnson (25-1) are also expected to be in the mix this weekend. With only the top 30 golfers in the standings eligible for the final tournament of the PGA Tour season, you'll want to see the 2019 Tour Championship picks and PGA predictions from the proven golf projection model at SportsLine before making any of your own.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Tour Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Koepka, a four-time major winner and one of the top Vegas favorites to win it all this week, makes a strong push but falls short of winning the title.

The No. 1 player in the world fell out of the No. 1 slot in the FedEx Cup standings following the BMW Championship, where he finished 24th. The seven-time PGA Tour winner had a record season, registering the most wins on Tour while also earning eight top-10 finishes, which included landing in the top five in all four majors.

Despite his dominant season, Koepka will begin the TOUR Championship 2019 three FedEx strokes behind leader Justin Thomas. That doesn't bode well for a player who's never finished on top of the leaderboard at a FedEx Cup Playoff event. Plus, Koepka has had trouble finding the fairway off the tee this season. He enters the final tournament of the season ranked 96th in driving accuracy percentage (62.50), which could cause major trouble at East Lake. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in a loaded 2019 Tour Championship field.

Another surprise: Webb Simpson, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Simpson is no stranger to success in big tournaments. He's finished 13th or better in all four majors and won the 2012 U.S. Open. His odds are longer than normal after finishing outside the top 15 in his last two starts, but don't let those recent results deceive you. He boasts an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 14 and has been extremely consistent outside of missing the cut at the Valspar Championship earlier this year.

His 2018-19 PGA Tour campaign has featured six top-10 finishes, including runner-up performances in three of his last seven starts. Additionally, he finished in the top 10 at the Masters and the Sentry Tournament of Champions, two tournaments with formidable fields. Plus, he's had success at East Lake in the past, securing a fourth place finish at this event last year. Even though he's hitting just 66.29 percent of greens in regulation this season, he still ranks in the top 10 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.304) and sand save percentage (62.40). His precision around the green gives him the tools he needs to climb the 2019 Tour Championship leaderboard quickly.

Also, the model says three other golfers with 2019 Tour Championship odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the final tournament of the FedEx Cup Playoffs 2019? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Tour Championship leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors heading into the weekend, and find out.

Justin Thomas 9-4

Brooks Koepka 5-1

Patrick Cantlay 5-1

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Patrick Reed 16-1

Webb Simpson 20-1

Dustin Johnson 25-1

Xander Schauffele 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Justin Rose 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Tony Finau 45-1

Matt Kuchar 45-1

Rickie Fowler 50-1

Paul Casey 66-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Tommy Fleetwood 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Brandt Snedeker 125-1

Marc Leishman 200-1

Louis Oosthuizen 200-1

Sungjae Im 200-1

Corey Conner 250-1

Bryson DeChambeau 250-1

Charles Howell III 250-1

Jason Kokrak 250-1

Chez Reavie 250-1

Lucas Glover 350-1