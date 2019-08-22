2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Tour Championship picks, odds, predictions from top-rated model that nailed six majors

The 2019 Tour Championship, the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, will provide spectators with plenty of star-studded pairings on Thursday. Justin Thomas (9-4), who enters this week's event as the betting favorite in the latest 2019 Tour Championship odds, will play alongside Patrick Cantlay (5-1), who sits just two shots behind Thomas under the new format. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka (5-1), who has recorded eight top-10 finishes this season, will be paired with Patrick Reed (16-1), who catapulted up the FedEx Cup standings after his win at the Northern Trust. The first two rounds will also feature Jon Rahm (16-1), who's finished in the top 10 in four of his last five starts, playing side-by-side against Rory McIlroy (9-1), the 2016 FedEx Cup champion. The first 2019 Tour Championship tee times are at 11:45 a.m. ET on Thursday from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. Before you lock in your selections to win the final event of the 2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs, see the 2019 Tour Championship picks and golf predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Tour Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Koepka, a four-time major winner and one of the top Vegas favorites to win it all this week, makes a strong push but falls short of winning the title.

The No. 1 player in the world fell out of the No. 1 slot in the FedEx Cup standings following the BMW Championship, where he finished 24th. The seven-time PGA Tour winner had a record season, registering the most wins on Tour while also earning eight top-10 finishes, which included landing in the top five in all four majors.

Despite his dominant season, Koepka will begin the TOUR Championship 2019 three FedEx strokes behind leader Justin Thomas. That doesn't bode well for a player who's never finished on top of the leaderboard at a FedEx Cup Playoff event. Plus, Koepka has had trouble finding the fairway off the tee this season. He enters the final tournament of the season ranked 96th in driving accuracy percentage (62.50), which could cause major trouble at East Lake. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in a loaded 2019 Tour Championship field.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 25-year-old Schauffele, who will begin the first round at East Lake six shots behind Thomas, turned in a solid performance at the BMW Championship, firing three rounds of 70 or lower on his way to a 19th place finish. That kept him very much in contention for the overall title during the FedEx Cup Playoffs 2019.

His consistent play has been a big factor as to why he's ranked in the top 10 in the FedEx Cup standings. He's recorded five top-10 performances this season and an extremely impressive 14 top-25 finishes. He's also proven he has the game to compete at East Lake, finishing seventh in this tournament in 2018. Schauffele's average driving distance (303.7 yards) has kept him in favorable positions, and with a sand-save percentage of 56.20, he's shown the ability to escape trouble when needed. He has all the tools needed to make a run up the 2019 Tour Championship leaderboard starting Thursday.

Also, the model says three other golfers with 2019 Tour Championship odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the final tournament of the FedEx Cup Playoffs 2019? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Tour Championship leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors heading into the weekend, and find out.

Justin Thomas 9-4

Brooks Koepka 5-1

Patrick Cantlay 5-1

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Patrick Reed 16-1

Webb Simpson 20-1

Dustin Johnson 25-1

Xander Schauffele 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Justin Rose 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Tony Finau 45-1

Matt Kuchar 45-1

Rickie Fowler 50-1

Paul Casey 66-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Tommy Fleetwood 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Brandt Snedeker 125-1

Marc Leishman 200-1

Louis Oosthuizen 200-1

Sungjae Im 200-1

Corey Conner 250-1

Bryson DeChambeau 250-1

Charles Howell III 250-1

Jason Kokrak 250-1

Chez Reavie 250-1

Lucas Glover 350-1