2019 Genesis Open leaderboard: Jordan Spieth leads after weather-shortened first day

It was a long, soggy first round of the 2019 Genesis Open on Thursday at Riviera Country Club, and in the end, exactly zero golfers finished their first 18 holes. In a somewhat odd turn of events, players teed off at their normal start time of 6:40 a.m. PT to start the day, but the rains came not long after. The first groups had played just three holes, and tournament officials actually decided to wipe out the results and restart the entire event later in the afternoon after rain dissipated.

When the tournament finally actually begin, it was a familiar face who raced out in front. Jordan Spieth is 5 under after 12 holes and tied with Sung Kang at the end of Thursday (neither finished his first round). Because of the lengthy delay, and because Riviera only experiences around 11 hours of sunlight, there's a good chance Friday's rounds will push into Saturday and Saturday's into Sunday. With more rain in the forecast, there's actually a chance that the event won't end on Sunday evening.

Regardless, the show will go on, and with as may stars and superstars as are at this event, it should be a great one. Here's a brief recap of everything that happened on Day 1 at Riviera.

First place -- Jordan Spieth and Sung Kang (-5): Spieth found himself near the top of the first round leaderboard last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, too. Hopefully for him this one takes more than that one did as he tumbled all the way to T45 by the end of the week. Regardless, it has to be encouraging to him to be sniffing leads two Thursdays in a row. Also, it's (incredibly) early, but he's No. 2 in the field in strokes gained around the green and No. 3 in putting.

Last place -- Charley Hoffman (+6): It was a rough day for Hoffman, who managed two doubles through 16 holes. Although it wasn't as rough as the day this club pro had on the Web.com Tour.

Other contenders -- Patrick Rodgers (-4), Jimmy Walker (-4), Tony Finau (-3): There's obviously a long way to go, but the top of this board is shaping up rather nicely for the weekend already.

What did Tiger Woods do? A whole lot of nothing. Woods had a tee time just after noon local time, but he never even sniffed it. He will likely play his first round and at least a little bit more on Friday at a place where he missed the cut in 2018.

Who had a lousy day? Matt Kuchar's day was not great. While golf should have (finally) been taking center stage, the rain delay allowed us to talk about his saga from the Mayakoba Golf Classic involving a fill-in caddie last fall.

Stat of the day: Only four times since 2005 have the events of a round been erased and restarted. The explanation for why this happened was as odd as it actually happening.

The last @PGATOUR event to restart a round was the 2013 @DellTechChamp (R3). — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 14, 2019

Weather halted play at the @GenesisOpen this morning with 10 groups on the course. Their scores will be wiped away when play resumes.



TOUR Officials statement: pic.twitter.com/BwOaWPDaQz — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 14, 2019

Shot of the day: Phil Mickelson made a four on the par-4 10th hole and never putted. He hit it in three bunkers but still made par. It also didn't count because of the restart. Mickelson made a somewhat more traditional par the next time around.

From tee ➡️ 🏖 ➡️ 🏖 ➡️ 🏖 ➡️ 🕳.



What a par by @PhilMickelson before the suspension of play.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/0OmVKH8Akl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 14, 2019

What to watch on Day 2: It's hopefully going to be a busy one as the Thursday morning wave finishes up their rounds at 7 a.m. local time and we move on to the Thursday afternoon group. That same group (the one with Tiger) will likely be doubling up (weather-permitting) as they're scheduled to go off first in Round 2, which will hopefully at least get underway later in the day on Friday.

CBS Sports was with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 1 of the Genesis Open. If you are unable to view the updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.