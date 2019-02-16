2019 Genesis Open leaderboard: Justin Thomas tied for lead as Round 2 action spills into Saturday

We saw a little bit of everything on Friday at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club. A day that started at 7 a.m local time and saw the second round start before the first was over is obviously primed for anything to happen, and it did.

J.B. Holmes made a sweet ace to tie the lead (more on that in a minute). Matt Kuchar issued an apology between his rounds. And Bryson DeChambeau briefly lost his mind. But in the end, the cream rose to the top, and we have ourselves a delectable leaderboard with a little over half of the second round still to play.

First place -- Justin Thomas, Adam Scott (-10): Thomas thrived in the afternoon round after shooting a 5-under 66 early on. The turning point for him came on the 13th hole -- his fourth of the second round -- when he hit a ball out of bounds but saved the bogey. Thomas made four straight birdies after that and six in the next seven holes to get to 10 under with six holes to finish in Round 2 when they resume play at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Last place -- Charl Schwartzel (+8): It was not a great day for Schwartzel, who has made six bogeys and a double in just 14 holes of his second round.

Other contenders -- Jordan Spieth (-7), Jon Rahm (-5), Tony Finau (-5): Spieth is the main event here, and he chipped in twice in a first round that lasted two days. He said after he finished that he still wasn't where he wants to be from tee to green, but finishing in the top 10 in putting covers over a multitude of sins. I'm most fascinated to see what he does over the next two days given how bumpy his last year or so has been.

What did Tiger Woods do? Big Cat hit the ball quite well on Friday at Riviera, even if his score didn't reflect it. After 18 holes of play (including four three-putts in the first round) Woods is 1 under and T55.

Who had a great day? Bryson DeChambeau holed out three different times for par, birdie and eagle. Here was the best of the bunch on No. 17 in his second round late on Friday.

Who had a lousy day? How about everybody who had to play late in the afternoon. It got Open Championship-like in Los Angeles with darkness, rain blowing sideways and a course playing much longer than it appeared on television. That will likely be the wrong side of the draw, even though the winner could still come out of that group.

Shot of the day: An ace on the PGA Tour is nice. An ace at Riviera is even better. But an ace to tie Jordan Spieth for the tournament lead on Friday? For J.B. Holmes -- the best.

What to watch on Day 3: I'm fascinated to see how far out in front J.T. and Scott can race. When they started their days on Friday, they were seven down to Spieth, and when they ended, they were up three. Spieth will tee off after they finish Round 2 on Saturday and try to run them down, but they did some impressive work in questionable conditions throughout the day.

CBS Sports was with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from the Genesis Open, particularly while Woods was on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.