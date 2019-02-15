2019 Genesis Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Friday highlights

Let's try this again. Hopefully, at some point early Friday, Tiger Woods will tee it up for just the second time on the PGA Tour thus far in 2019 as this week's Genesis Open tries to conclude its first round of play. Round 1 was restarted due to weather and ultimately called off due to darkness on Thursday, and it will be attempted to fit the better part of two rounds in before darkness falls again later Friday.

Riviera has not been a venue where Woods has found a ton of success over the years, but the Tiger we saw miss the cut at Riviera last season is a different Tiger than the one teeing it up this week alongside Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and what will surely be a strong leaderboard. It will be fascinating to see how Woods responds to the best course on the PGA Tour rotation in a field this great. Jordan Spieth was the early leader, but there's plenty of big names looking to knock him off. The last event of the California swing portends to be the best one of them all.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from the Genesis Open, particularly while Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.