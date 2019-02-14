2019 Genesis Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 1 highlights

Tiger Woods tees it up for just the second time on the PGA Tour thus far in 2019 at this week's Genesis Open. It's not been a venue where he's found a ton of success over the years, but the Tiger we saw miss the cut at Riviera last season is a different Tiger than the one teeing it up this week alongside Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and what will surely be a strong leaderboard.

It will be fascinating to see how Woods responds to the best course on the PGA Tour rotation in a field this great. In addition to McIlroy and Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau will all play at Riviera this week. And we haven't even gotten to the guy who's won three of the last five of these tournaments, Bubba Watson. The last event of the California swing portends to be the best one of them all before the PGA Tour goes to Mexico next week and then onto the Florida events after that.

