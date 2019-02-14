2019 Genesis Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 1 highlights
Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 1 of the Genesis Open at Riviera
Tiger Woods tees it up for just the second time on the PGA Tour thus far in 2019 at this week's Genesis Open. It's not been a venue where he's found a ton of success over the years, but the Tiger we saw miss the cut at Riviera last season is a different Tiger than the one teeing it up this week alongside Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and what will surely be a strong leaderboard.
It will be fascinating to see how Woods responds to the best course on the PGA Tour rotation in a field this great. In addition to McIlroy and Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau will all play at Riviera this week. And we haven't even gotten to the guy who's won three of the last five of these tournaments, Bubba Watson. The last event of the California swing portends to be the best one of them all before the PGA Tour goes to Mexico next week and then onto the Florida events after that.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 1 of the Genesis Open, particularly while Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
How to watch the 2019 Genesis Open
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Genesis Open live this week
-
Genesis Open odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine simulated the Genesis Open 10,000 times and came up with some surprises
-
Tiger Woods commits to WGC-Mexico
Big Cat is in the field next week in a tournament where he's won seven times but also never...
-
Saga of Kuchar caddie payment returns
This strange story took yet another weird turn this week
-
Genesis Open, Tiger Round 1 tee times
Big Cat gets two of the top 10 players in the world for the first two rounds this week
-
Garcia apologizes on social media
The story of Garcia damaging greens and bunkers in Saudi Arabia isn't going anywhere