2019 Genesis Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Saturday highlights

Try as it might, the Genesis Open was unable to get through its second full round on Friday as the weather delays that postponed the start of the tournament continue to wreak havoc on the schedule. So with no formal cut made just yet, most of the golfers in the field will be alive and competing on Saturday as Round 2 comes to a close and Round 3 begins at Riviera.

Justin Thomas and Adam Scott begin the day in a tie for the lead but the leaderboard behind them is strong with Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Tony Finau all within five strokes of the leaders. Tiger Woods starts T55 after a first-round 70, and at 1 under, he's flirting with the projected cut line at even par. Phil Mickelson, who just won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week, opened with a 72 and is 1 over as he looks to begin his second round.

