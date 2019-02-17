2019 Genesis Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Sunday highlights

Will the 2019 Genesis Open wrap up on Sunday? That's one question on everyone's mind as we enter what should be the final day of action at Riviera Country Club. The other, of course, is whether Justin Thomas will hang on to win the whole thing or be overtaken by one of the other big names in the mix on the solid leaderboard.

With much of the third round and the entire fourth round still left to be played, the Genesis Open is up for grabs on Sunday. Thomas sits in front at 13 under, but Adam Scott is one stroke off the lead, and Rory McIlroy's second-round 63 has him right in the hunt along with Tony Finau at 8 under. Jordan Spieth (-7) and Tiger Woods (-6) are also in the hunt with Woods starting 5 under through seven holes in Round 3.

