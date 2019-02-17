2019 Genesis Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time, Sunday schedule
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Genesis Open live this week
The Riv! Tiger Woods and the PGA Tour have been teeing it up at Riviera Country Club all week -- at least they have been trying to while braving the weather -- on probably the best course on the regular PGA Tour rotation. Woods is making his second start of 2019 and just his second start at Riviera in the last decade, even if it has to start a day later than anticipated.
He has not been alone, though. Woods has been joined by Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and three-time champ Bubba Watson in what should be the event of the year to this point.
If you need to get caught up on your Riviera architecture, you should check out Andy Johnson's work at the Fried Egg. It's worth digging into as this course is always one of the biggest stars of the week. It's had competition this week (see above), and I'm looking forward to seeing the golf event of 2019 (to date) conclude as the PGA Tour wraps in California and moves on to Florida and toward the first major of the season.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday, Friday
Round starts: 10 a.m.
Featured groups: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 9:30 a.m.
Featured groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and fuboTV (Try for free)
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 9:45 a.m.
Featured groups: 9:45 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 9:45-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and fuboTV (Try for free)
Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
Woods off to hot start in Round 3
Big Cat crushed to start off Round 3 at Riviera ... but will his hot play continue on Sund...
-
2019 Genesis Open: Thomas is feeling it
Three days in and the Genesis Open is certainly living up to the hype
-
Gene Littler dies at age 88
One of the great ones passed this weekend in San Diego
-
Genesis Open tee times for Saturday
Riviera will play catch up again on Saturday as golfers try to finish this event by Sunday...
-
Sour ending to Tiger's long day
Big Cat is in red figures after playing nearly three dozen holes on Friday
-
Justin Thomas tied for Genesis Open lead
Thomas is tied atop the leaderboard with Adam Scott after a loaded Friday at Riviera