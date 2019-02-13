2019 Genesis Open odds: Surprising picks from top-rated model that nailed four golf majors

The PGA Tour's West Coast swing wraps up at Riviera Country Club, which will host the 2019 Genesis Open starting on Thursday. This week's field features an impressive mix of former champions like Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and even Fred Couples, who's making his 35th appearance at this event, competing against up-and-comers like Xander Schauffele, who's already won two events on the PGA Tour this season, and Tony Finau. The 2019 Genesis Open tee times begin at 9:40 a.m. ET, with Charley Hoffman and Ollie Schniederjans among the first to let it fly. The latest 2019 Genesis Open odds have Johnson as the Vegas favorite at 8-1, with Justin Thomas (11-1), Rory McIlroy (12-1) and Jon Rahm (12-1) also listed at 12-1 or shorter. Before making any 2019 Genesis Open picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rickie Fowler at the 2019 Phoenix Open, projecting him as one of the top six contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Now that the 2019 Genesis Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a 14-time major champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods is making just his second start of 2019 and has struggled mightily at Riviera throughout his career. In fact, Riviera Country Club is the only PGA Tour venue he has played more than four times in his professional career without a victory. Last season, he returned to Riviera for the first time in 11 years, only to miss the cut after shooting 6 over par in his first two rounds. There are far better values to be had in this loaded Genesis Open 2019 lineup.

Another surprise: Schauffele, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Schauffele is arguably the hottest golfer on the PGA Tour right now. He's recorded top 10 finishes in three of his last four starts, which includes victories at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and WGC-HSBC Champions.

He's a prolific ball-striker who can tear up a golf course. He enters this week's event ranked 14th on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.873) and has already racked up 110 birdies in 24 total rounds this season. He's proven he can have major success at Riviera Country Club despite making only one appearance at the par-71 course that's also known as "Hogan's Alley." In fact, he fired back-to-back rounds of 68 last year to finish ninth at his first Genesis Open start. Despite his long odds, Schauffele has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 7 and has the skills needed to shoot up the 2019 Genesis Open leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 Genesis Open odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title.

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Justin Thomas 11-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Bryson Dechambeau 16-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Tiger Woods 20-1

Bubba Watson 20-1

Phil Mickelson 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Matt Kuchar 28-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Patrick Cantlay 33-1

Adam Scott 33-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Cameron Smith 33-1